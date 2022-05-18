Garmin combination radar, camera and tail bike light launches for $399

Garmin has launched a new rearview radar and bike light specifically designed to help keep cyclists safe offering daylight visibility of up to 1 mile, alerting motorists as soon as possible. The Varia RCT715 comes fitted with both a radar and camera capable of capturing 1080p @ 30 fps, while the radar provides visual and audible notifications warn of vehicles approaching from behind, up to 140 metres away.

Garmin Varia RCT715

The Varia RCT715 can be used with a compatible Garmin Edge cycling computer, Garmin smartwatch, or the Varia smart device app. The Varia app supports both iOS and Android devices and offers easy access to video footage allowing you to customize camera settings and share videos with ease. Watch the promo video below to learn more about the new cycling camera and companion smart phone application.

“Varia RCT715 rearview radar with camera and tail light continuously records your ride. And it integrates seamlessly with your Garmin bike computer or the Varia™ mobile app on your paired smartphone to alert you to traffic as you ride. Later, you can replay footage through the app.”

“For years, cyclists around the world have trusted our Varia rearview radars to enhance their awareness of approaching vehicles during a ride, and we are thrilled to add the new RCT715 to the lineup of ‘must-have’ cycling safety products,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Now, cyclists can head out for a ride knowing the Varia RCT715 rearview radar activated tail light will notify oncoming cars to the presence of a rider, and the built-in camera will continuously record their surroundings and provide video evidence of an incident, should they ever need it.”

Specifications of the Garmin Varia RCT715 radar tail bike light

– Light modes: Solid, peloton, night flash, day flash

– Lumens: 20 solid, 8 peloton, 29 night flash, 65 day flash

– Camera modes: Continuous, off, radar-activated

– Camera settings: 1080p/720p, with 30 FPS

– Battery life 4 hours solid, 5 hours peloton, 3 hours night flash, 6 hours day flash (all with 1080p recording)

– ANT+®: Yes (radar, bike lights)

– BLE: Yes (radar, camera control)

– Wi-Fi®: Yes (local network only)

– Water rating IPX7

– Viewing angle: 220″

– 16 GB SD card included

– Onboard accelerometer to automatically lock footage on incident detection

– Camera control of Garmin Edge and select wearables

– Varia™ App provides convenient radar display, camera control and video transfer

– Dimensions (LxWxD): 4.2″ x 1.7″ x 1.3″ (106.5 x 42.0 x 31.9 mm)

– Weight 5.2 oz (147.0 g)

Source : Garmin

