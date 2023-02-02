Sony has this week introduced the new PlayStation Plus games for February 2023 announcing that the Mafia The Definitive Edition will be available on the PlayStation 4, Destiny 2 Beyond Light on the PS4 and PS5. Together with OlliOlliWorld and the Evil Dead The Game on both PS4 and PS5. All four titles will be available to PlayStation Plus Essential, Extra and Premium members from Tuesday, February 7 until Monday March 6. The PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium lineups for February will be announced soon.

Also do not forget PlayStation Plus members have until Monday February 6th 2023 to add Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Fallout 76 and Axiom Verge 2 to their PlayStation game library.

OlliOlliWorld

Grind, trick and air your way to discover the mystical skate gods on your quest for Gnarvana in this bold skateboarding action-platformer that’s bursting with personality. Traverse a delightful and weird world as you take on missions, challenges and make new friends along the way. Experience the accessibility, depth and player freedom as you dive into the signature flow state gameplay. OlliOlli World marks the third entry in the critically-acclaimed OlliOlli series from Roll7, the BAFTA and multi-award-winning independent studio. “

Today we’re happy to reveal the PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for February. Take on demonic Deadites in asymmetrical multiplayer Evil Dead: The Game, grind and trick your way through the vibrant world of Radlandia in OlliOlliWorld and live the life of a Prohibition-era gangster with Mafia: The Definitive Edition. In addition to these titles, Destiny 2: Beyond Light joins the lineup as a bonus game this month. “

Evil Dead: The Game

“Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer action! Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films as well as the STARZ original Ash vs Evil Dead television series.

