Outward Definitive Edition adventure game now available

Game development company Nine Dots Studio and publisher Prime Matter have announced the availability of the new Outward: Definitive Edition adventure game. Providing a complete visual overhaul together with a wealth of new features including new mechanics and features from Outward and its DLCs The Soroboreans and The Three Brothers.

“Beside the new weapons, dungeons and DLCs unique mechanics, you can also expect quality of life improvements. Adventurers, now is your best chance to explore the world of Aurai! Outward delivers an immersive RPG experience coupled with survival gameplay, offering a deeply-rewarding challenge for the most avid gamers. “

“No remarkable journey is achieved without great effort. In Outward, the cold of the night or an infected wound can be as dangerous as a predator lurking in the dark. Explore the vast world of Aurai solo or in Co-op. The Definitive Edition features both DLCs and quality of life improvements.”

Adventure game features :

– Just your everyday traveler as an ordinary adventurer, you’ll not only have to hide or defend yourself against threatening creatures, but also brave the hazardous environmental conditions, protect yourself against infectious diseases, make sure you get enough sleep, and stay hydrated. Embark on perilous expeditions across untamed lands to reach new cities, undertake varied missions and discover hidden dungeons crawling with formidable enemies.

– Tackle the challenges solo or co-op In order to survive in the dazzling yet deadly world of Aurai, you’ll have to be cunning, clever and prepared. Devise diverse strategies to defeat your foes and don’t neglect your basic needs, sharing your journey with a friend, locally or online.

– City Building Mechanic: Rebuilding Sirocco Create your own landmark in Aurai by helping the population to survive in this ruthless world! With the new City Building mechanic, you are part of rebuilding the Refugee Camp into New Sirocco.

– Enchantment System Armor up and get stronger as you can enhance your weapons, trinkets and armors through the enchanting system! From increasing damage, weather resistance, elemental damage, personalization and even more, you will find your perfect enchantment among over 85 recipes.

Jump over to the Steam game page for more information on the excellent adventure game now available as a Definitive Edition, which is also available to play on the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

Source : Steam

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals