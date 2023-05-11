Darkest Dungeon 2 unique roguelike dungeon crawler leaves Early Access

Red Hook Studios has recently made available its highly anticipated sequel to its original and unique game Darkest Dungeon. The sequel Darkest Dungeon II is out of Early Access and available now on Steam and EGS. Offering a roguelike road trip of the damned. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across the decaying landscape on a last gasp quest to avert the apocalypse. The greatest dangers you face, however, may come from within. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the improved turn-based combat.

Darkest Dungeon II

“The ground-breaking genre-defining combat from Darkest Dungeon returns, but everything from stats to rules has been refined and improved. The all new Token System helps make your decisions impactful while adding even more depth of play. Uncover and experience the tragic origin stories of each hero. Unlock their full potential via new skills, paths, items, and more.”

“Each expedition lasts from 30 minutes to several hours. Even an untimely end will arm you with resources that can be spent to improve your next journey. Engage with a massive system of upgrades and boons that opens up new strategies for each expedition. Choose what’s important to you as you formulate your assaults on the Mountain.”

It is worth remembering that Darkest Dungeon II features stylized cartoon violence, gore, and adult themes. Alcohol consumption and intimacy are implied, but not pictured. Content in Darkest Dungeon II does not exceed the threshold of a Teen rating. For more information jump over to the official game page on Steam by following the link below.

Source : Steam





