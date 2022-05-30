Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II arrives on Switch June 8th

Aspyr Media has announced the Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II will be arriving on the Nintendo switch handheld games console next month and will be available to play from June 8, 2022 onwards. Aspyr also announced that the Sith Lords Restored Content DLC will be available post-launch as free DLC in the Nintendo eShop.

Nintendo Switch Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords is now available to preorder by following the link below.

Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords is a role-playing video game developed by Obsidian Entertainment and published by LucasArts. It is the sequel to BioWare’s Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. The game uses the Odyssey Engine, which was originally used in Knights of the Old Republic. Writing first began before the original Knights of the Old Republic was released, and development began in October 2003, after BioWare offered Obsidian their Star Wars license due to being confident in their previous work.

“Experience the follow-up to the acclaimed original RPG STAR WARS™ Knights of the Old Republic in this epic story set in the darkest days of the Old Republic. STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords will be available on June 8, 2022, for Nintendo Switch. Pre-order today: either the digital product, or the digital bundle with STAR WARS: Knights of the Old Republic, on the Nintendo Switch eShop.”

