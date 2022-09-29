New Wild Hearts hunting game set in a Japanese inspired world

This week the game development teams at EA and KOEI TECMO have unveiled their latest project in the form of a new hunting game called Wild Hearts, that will be officially launching on Fabry 17 2023. Developed by Omega Force, the Japanese game design studio responsible for creating Dynasty Warriors and in partnership with EA Originals, Wild Hearts “takes you on an epic adventure set in a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan” explains EA. Check out the reveal trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the new Wild Hearts hunting game that will be launching early next year.

Wild Hearts will be available to play on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S game consoles as well as and PC systems and will be available to purchase from the Origin, Steam and Epic online game stores. Set in a fantasy landscape inspired by feudal Japan, the lands are now rampaged by the once peaceful Kemono altering their environment at the cost of citizens’ lives.

“EA Originals is a label for those who dare to explore,” said Stuart Lang, Vice President, Global Brand, Electronic Arts. “It’s a home for studio partners – like Omega Force – forging new ways to play from bold creative visions, and for players who love to discover untold stories and unseen worlds. We are excited to follow the wonderful and critically acclaimed It Takes Two, from Hazelight Studios, with the ingenious mechanics, giant nature-infused beasts and epic battles of WILD HEARTS, the first AAA hunting experience for a new generation.”

Wild Hearts hunting game

“WILD HEARTSopens up a vibrant fantasy world to players that’s as untamed as it is beautiful,” said Yosuke Hayashi, Executive Vice President of KOEI TECMO GAMES CO, LTD. “With WILD HEARTS, not only did we want to showcase the evolution, infusion and real threat caused by Kemono, but we also wanted to create a game where crafting was at the core of the experience, redefining what can be possible in a beast hunting game. We have placed great care in designing our Karakuri to fit within the combat, and we’re excited for players to use these powerful mechanisms to fight giant beasts and traverse the world.”

Source : EA



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals