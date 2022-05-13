Evil Dead The Game is 1,300 GeForce NOW game

NVIDIA has announced the addition of Evil Dead The Game to their GeForce NOW game streaming service library, which now offers 1,300 games to choose from. Eight new games have arrived on the GeForce NOW game service and are now available to play :

– Achilles: Legends Untold (New release on Steam)

– Brigandine The Legend of Runersia (New release on Steam)

– Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars (New release on Steam)

– Songs of Conquest (New release on Steam and Epic Games Store)

– Cepheus Protocol Anthology (New release on Steam, May 13)

– Evil Dead: The Game (New release on Epic Games Store, May 13)

– Pogostuck: Rage With Your Friends (Steam)

– Yet Another Zombie Defense HD (Steam)

Evil Dead The Game

“Work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PvP action across nearly all your devices. Grab your boomsticks, chainsaws and cleavers to fight against the armies of darkness, even on a Mac. Or take control of the Kandarian Demon to hunt the heroes by possessing Deadites, the environment and even the survivors themselves with a mobile phone. For RTX 3080 members, the horror comes to life with realistic visuals and a physics-based gore system, enhanced by NVIDIA DLSS – the groundbreaking AI rendering technology that increases graphics performance by boosting frame rates and generating beautiful, sharp images.”

“Plus, everything is better in 4K. Whether you’re tearing a Deadite in two with Ash’s chainsaw hand or flying through the map as the Kandarian Demon, RTX 3080 members playing from the PC and Mac apps can bring the bloodshed in all its glory, streaming at up to 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.”

Source : NVIDIA

