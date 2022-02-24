PlayStation Plus games March 2022

Sony has today confirmed the PlayStation Plus games that will be made available during March 2022. Next months lineup include Ark: Survival Evolved, Team Sonic Racing, Ghostrunner and more. Ark: Survival Evolved offers an action adventure survival game developed by Studio Wildcard set in an open world environment with dynamic day and night cycle. Played from 1/3 person perspective players must establish a camp with fire and craft weapons and gear to help them survive in the hostile environment.

“The March PlayStation Plus lineup will test your survival, racing and combat skills in equal measure. Prove you’ve got what it takes to survive a deadly island wilderness in Ark: Survival Evolved, outpace the competition in Team Sonic Racing and sharpen your reflexes in cyberpunk first-person adventure Ghostrunner. And in addition to those titles, team up and take on fearsome, supernatural foes in bonus game Ghost of Tsushima: Legends*, which joins the lineup this month.”

PlayStation Plus games

Ark: Survival Evolved

“In this multiplayer first person survival game, you awake freezing and starving on a mysterious island. Hunt, harvest, craft items, grow crops, and build shelters to survive. Use cunning and resources to kill or tame and ride the Dinosaurs and primeval creatures roaming the land, and team up with hundreds of other players to survive, dominate… and escape!”

“There are currently 176 creatures that populate the world of Ark. In the early versions of the game, nearly all creatures were real dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures, however, as the storyline progressed, mythical creatures such as the wyvern, griffin, golem, and phoenix were added. As expansions were released, completely original creatures, such as the Karkinos and the Velonasaur also made their way into the game as well as original robotic creatures such as the Enforcer and Scout.”

Team Sonic Racing

“The speeding ‘hog switches sneakers for wheels in this thrilling, competitive style arcade racer. Face-off with friends in intense multiplayer racing***, race together across stunning worlds and work together as a team by sharing power-ups and speed boosts. Pick one of the Sonic franchise’s iconic faces, who have been split across three distinct character types, then unlock game changing vehicle customization options to suit your racing style.”

Source : Sony

