iMicro Q3 transforms your phone camera into a microscope

The microscope, a revolutionary instrument that has reshaped our understanding of the world at a microscopic level, has seen substantial advancements since its inception in the 17th century. The most recent of these advancements is the iMicro Q3, a device that transforms your phone camera into a microscope. This groundbreaking device is the latest in a series of portable microscopes that began with the iMicro Q, introduced in 2018.

Features of the iMicro Q3

Very high-resolution power: below a single micron

Very high magnification power: up to 1200x

Stable focus control with the focusing stand

Very low distortion: Comparable to a desktop microscope

Extremely low profile and weight: ½ inch and ~1/60 oz

Extremely easy to carry: Packed in Card size PP case

Extremely low cost: ~1% of the price of a desktop microscope

Easy use on any camera phone

iMicro Q3

The iMicro Q was a pioneer in its field, offering a portable microscope with optical performance that could rival professional desktop microscopes. Its introduction marked a significant step forward in the democratization of scientific tools, making microscope technology more accessible to a wider audience. This trend continued with the introduction of the iMicro Q2 in 2020, which offered enhanced compatibility with any smartphone, further expanding the potential user base.

Early bird specials are now available for the radical project from roughly $25 or £21 (depending on current exchange rates).

In 2021, the iMicro Q2p was launched, featuring an added polarizing function. This addition expanded the device’s capabilities, allowing for more detailed and nuanced observations. However, it is the iMicro Q3, the latest model, that truly stands out in this series.

Phone camera microscope

The iMicro Q3 offers advanced magnification capabilities and a unique optical structure for improved magnification and resolution. It boasts high-resolution power below a single micron and high magnification power up to 1200x, enabling the user to achieve resolution levels at the submicron scale. This capability overcomes the resolution constraints of traditional optical microscopes, making the iMicro Q3 a powerful tool for scientific observation.

Despite its advanced capabilities, the iMicro Q3 is compact and lightweight, with a low profile and a weight of approximately 1/60 oz. Its design ensures seamless integration with any phone, with no parts protruding beyond the phone’s edge when installed. This device can be conveniently carried in a card-sized PP case, making it an excellent choice for field work or on-the-go observations.

Assuming that the iMicro Q3 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2024. To learn more about the iMicro Q3 phone microscope project glimpse the promotional video below.

Moreover, the iMicro Q3 is cost-effective, costing about 1% of the price of a desktop microscope. This affordability, combined with its ease of use and compatibility with any camera phone, makes the iMicro Q3 an accessible tool for all. Whether for students, young learners, or hobbyists, this device offers an opportunity to explore the microscopic world without the need for expensive and bulky equipment.

Like its predecessors, the iMicro Q3 is compatible with virtually any smartphone equipped with a camera, attaching seamlessly through a reusable nano-suction pad. This compatibility ensures that the iMicro Q3 can be used with a range of devices, making it a versatile tool for microscopic observation.

The iMicro Q3 is a significant advancement in microscope technology, offering high-resolution, high-magnification capabilities in a compact and cost-effective package. By transforming your phone camera into a microscope, it brings the power of scientific observation to the palm of your hand. Whether for educational purposes or personal interest, the iMicro Q3 offers a new and accessible way to explore the microscopic world.

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and quality standards for the phone microscope, jump over to the official iMicro Q3 crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



