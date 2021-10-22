iMicro Q2p polarizing 800x magnification phone microscope

iMicro Q2p is a new tiny phone microscope designed to be used with almost any modern smart phone whether it be Android or iOS powered, allowing you to discover a world normally hidden from view. The 800x magnification phone microscope easily fits over the camera lens on your phone allowing you to enjoy light and optical performance comparable to a pro polarizing microscope say its creators.

The latest iMicro Q2p phone microscope builds on the designs and technology incorporated into the company’s previous tiny microscope designs allowing you to enter a microscopic world at an affordable price.

Features of the iMicro Q2p 800x magnification phone microscope

– The first smartphone polarizing microscope

– Improved focusing control with the focusing stand

– Very high magnification power: up to 800x

– Very high resolution power: Down to 1 micron

– Very low distortion: Comparable to a desktop microscope

– Shallow profile and weight: ½ inch and ~1/60 oz

– Extremely easy to carry: fit in wallet like a card

– Meager cost: ~1% of the price of a desktop microscope

– Compatible with any smartphone

“From 2018 to 2020, we took Kickstarter by storm with the Fingertip Microscopes – iMicro Q, iMicro C, and iMicro Q2, earning 20K pledges from the community over 40K iMicros delivered to our backers in over 70 countries. It is a breakthrough in portable microscopy – we’re pretty proud, and thank you all for your support. Now we’ve taken our effort one step further and are pleased to bring you the new fingertip microscope – iMicro Q2p, the first smartphone microscope with polarizing function.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $35 or £26 (depending on current exchange rates). If the iMicro Q2p crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the iMicro Q2p phone microscope project view the promotional video below.

“Polarized light is a contrast-enhancing technique that improves the quality of the image obtained with birefringent materials, such as crystals, minerals, liquid crystals, and plastics. The polarized light microscope (polarizing microscope) is designed to observe and photograph specimens primarily due to its optically anisotropic character. Usually, a polarized light microscope is much more expensive and only available for professionals. Now with iMicro Q2p, in addition to the function of a typical biology microscope, we bring you this tiny Fingertip Microscope with the fantastic polarizing function.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the phone microscope, jump over to the official iMicro Q2p crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

