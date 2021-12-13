iMicro Q2p phone microscope raises over $250,000 via Kickstarter

Thanks to over 4,000 backers the amazingly powerful iMicro Q2p phone microscope campaign on Kickstarter has raised over $250,000 and has now entered its final week. Offering an affordable, tiny microscope that can be balanced on the end of your finger and easily attached to almost any modern phone camera lens. Providing an easy way to explore the unseen world only seen under high-powered microscopes.

Phone microscope features :

The first smartphone polarizing microscope

Improved focusing control with the focusing stand

Very high magnification power: up to 800x

Very high resolution power: Down to 1 micron

Very low distortion: Comparable to a desktop microscope

Shallow profile and weight: ½ inch and ~1/60 oz

Extremely easy to carry: fit in wallet like a card

Meager cost: ~1% of the price of a desktop microscope

Compatible with any smartphone

“Since Antony van Leeuwenhoek invented his microscope in the 17th century, microscope technology has progressed tremendously. Microscopes with excellent performance are usually bulky, heavy, and expensive, even for portable ones. With our years of effort, what we introduced in 2018 – the fingertip microscope iMicro Q – is a real breakthrough in mobile microscopy. It has comparable optical performance to a professional desktop microscope and enables you to carry it with you as easily as you bring your phone. In addition to the iMicro Q’s excellent optical performance and portability, we launched iMicro Q2 in 2020 with enhanced compatibility to work with any smartphone.”

If the iMicro Q2p crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the iMicro Q2p phone microscope project watch the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $49 or £36 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Polarized light is a contrast-enhancing technique that improves the quality of the image obtained with birefringent materials, such as crystals, minerals, liquid crystals, and plastics. The polarized light microscope (polarizing microscope) is designed to observe and photograph specimens primarily due to its optically anisotropic character. Usually, a polarized light microscope is much more expensive and only available for professionals. Now with iMicro Q2p, in addition to the function of a typical biology microscope, we bring you this tiny Fingertip Microscope with the fantastic polarizing function.”

“Resolution is more important than magnification when speaking about the performance of a microscope. The USAF 1951 resolution test chart was used to test the resolution of iMicro Q2p on an iPhone 11. The intervals between the finest test bars are 2.19 micrometers. The finest test bars on the 7th group are clearly seen, indicating its resolution is far beyond that.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the phone microscope, jump over to the official iMicro Q2p crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

