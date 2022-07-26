Touchscreen 1600x magnification microscope lets you explore a hidden world

If you would like to explore the world that is normally hidden around you viewing specimens and more using a 9 inch touchscreen display you may be interested in a new microscope offering 4K, 1600x magnification in a compact desktop format.

The microscope can be connected to your laptop, tablet or phone enabling you to record what you see either by taking videos or photographs thanks to real-time data transmission. Easily share your findings with others and adjust the microscopes magnification from 100, 800 to 1600.

Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $249 or £207 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 17% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“The B1600 has three different lenses which allow 3 different optical zoomings so that you can make full use of it for different scenarios. We bring 1600 times ultra-definition Magnification and 9In’ touch screen to give you an amazing Micro-World! Moreover, we upgraded software and operation modes as a professional intelligent microscope. it only takes one click to take photos and videos, which allows you to share your discoveries with people around you.”

Touchscreen microscope

If the B1600 campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2022. To learn more about the B1600 1600 x magnification microscope project play the promotional video below.

“B1600 uses an orbital mobile platform design instead of the traditional Vernier caliper, which makes it easier to capture images and increases the fun of the observation. The height of the console and the lighting are adjusted by the knob design. The tablet pressing adopts a magnetic design, which allows easier installation and disassembling. When BeaverLab is connected to a computer, real-time data can be easily transmitted, and pictures and videos stored in BeaverLab can be exported at any time. At the same time, you can see the remaining capacity in the microscope memory card. “

“The connection between the self-contained computer software and the microscope can directly realize the observation on the computer, and it is easy to connect with the screen-throwing equipment to realize the observation of multiple people at the same time. The touch screen comes with 32GB of memory, which can be directly photographed and recorded with one button.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the 1600 x magnification microscope, jump over to the official B1600 crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals