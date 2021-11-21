iMicro Q2p camera phone microscope offers 800x magnification

If you would like to explore a world that cannot be seen with the naked eye, you may be interested in the new camera phone microscope small enough to balance on your fingertip and created by the team at iMicro. The tiny microscope has been designed to easily fit over the lens of your phone providing a magnification of 800 times. Enabling you to see the tiniest of insects and structures directly on your phone screen, making it perfect for students or those interested in studying nature in a more intimate way.

The tiny phone microscope lens can easily be applied and removed from your phone camera allowing you to keep the microscope in your pocket or wallet ready for use when you find an interesting subject to explore. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $39 or £29 (depending on current exchange rates).

iMicro Q2p phone microscope

The first smartphone polarizing microscope

Improved focusing control with the focusing stand

Very high magnification power: up to 800x

Very high resolution power: Down to 1 micron

Very low distortion: Comparable to a desktop microscope

Shallow profile and weight: ½ inch and ~1/60 oz

Extremely easy to carry: fit in wallet like a card

Meager cost: ~1% of the price of a desktop microscope

Compatible with any smartphone

“From 2018 to 2020, we took Kickstarter by storm with the Fingertip Microscopes – iMicro Q, iMicro C, and iMicro Q2, earning 20K pledges from the community over 40K iMicros delivered to our backers in over 70 countries. It is a breakthrough in portable microscopy – we’re pretty proud, and thank you all for your support. We keep improving and polishing the iMicros, and we never stop – now we’ve taken our effort one step further and are pleased to bring you the new fingertip microscope – iMicro Q2p, the first smartphone microscope with polarizing function.”

Assuming that the iMicro Q2p funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the iMicro Q2p phone microscope project watch the promotional video below.

“Since Antony van Leeuwenhoek invented his microscope in the 17th century, microscope technology has progressed tremendously. Microscopes with excellent performance are usually bulky, heavy, and expensive, even for portable ones. With our years of effort, what we introduced in 2018 – the fingertip microscope iMicro Q – is a real breakthrough in mobile microscopy. It has comparable optical performance to a professional desktop microscope and enables you to carry it with you as easily as you bring your phone. In addition to the iMicro Q’s excellent optical performance and portability, we launched iMicro Q2 in 2020 with enhanced compatibility to work with any smartphone.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the phone microscope, jump over to the official iMicro Q2p crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals