iMicro Q2 800x smartphone microscope from $19

iMicro Q2 as a smartphone microscope capable of providing a magnification up to 800 times, enabling you to see those things normally hidden to the human eye. It is about the size of a fingertip and weighs only 0.5g (~1/60 oz), it is alos very thin measuring just 3.2mm, with no parts extrude beyond the edge of your phone when installed. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $20 or £15, offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the iMicro Q2 Kickstarter campaign is successful and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the iMicro Q2 project play the promotional video below.

“In 2018, we took Kickstarter by storm with the first Fingertip Microscope – iMicro Q, earning 4398 pledges from the community and over 8000 iMicro Q delivered to our backers. Since then, we’ve launched another iMicro C in 2019, with a longer working distance and a broader field of view. Now the iMicro Q2 is available.”

“It has the same high magnification as iMicro Q. When used with a smartphone, it can observe, for example, at full view the mouth part of the housefly at a magnification of ~100x, and then zoom in detail up to 800x magnification. It is able clearly to see the spiral structure of the tip of the mouthpart at high magnification. If you don’t have a microscope, you never know a housefly has such a fine structure at its mouth part. It is amazing!”

– Very high magnification power: up to 800x

– Very low distortion: comparable to a desktop microscope

– Very high resolution power: down to 1 micron

– Extremely easy to use: “Stick and Play” with your phone

– Extremely low profile and weight: ½ inch and ~1/60 oz

– Extremely easy to carry: fit in wallet like a card

– Extremely low cost: ~1% of the price of a desktop microscope

– Compatible with any smartphone

Compared with the original iMicro Q, the new iMicro Q2 is more comfortable to align and attach to your phone’s camera. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official iMicro Q2 crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals