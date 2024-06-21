New Peak Design Duffel bag 50L & 80L and Ultralight Packing Cubes 2024

As well as launching their new small Tech Pouch perfect for your smaller gadgets, connectors and adapters. Has also launched its latest Peak Design Duffel bags, available in 50L and 80L versions, designed to meet the diverse needs of modern travelers. These bags are not only stylish and functional but also reflect Peak Design’s commitment to sustainability. Constructed from 100% recycled materials, these duffels are Fair Trade Certified and 100% carbon-neutral.

Peak Design Duffel Bag Key Features: Available in 50L and 80L versions

Constructed from 100% recycled 600D nylon canvas

Durable 900D waterproof lining and water-repellent coating

Single zip for easy access

Light gray interior lining for easy item location

Theft-deterrent zip pulls

Reinforced with aluminium tubes

Fair Trade Certified and 100% carbon-neutral

Peak Design Travel Duffel 50L

The 50L version of the Peak Design Travel Duffel is perfect for shorter trips or as a flight check-in bag. It features removable padded handles and a padded shoulder strap, allowing it to be carried by hand, in a sling, or as a shoulder bag. The bag’s single zip provides easy access to the interior, which measures 59cm x 35cm x 22cm and can hold up to 4 units of Peak Design Cubes or Pouches, with additional space for other items. The light gray interior lining makes it easy to locate items, while the theft-deterrent zip pulls provide added security. The opening is reinforced with aluminium tubes to maintain its shape when empty.

Peak Design Travel Duffel 80L

For those embarking on more extended journeys, the 80L version offers substantial space and versatility. Like its 50L counterpart, it includes detachable padded handles and a shoulder strap for multiple carrying options. The main compartment measures 77cm x 35cm x 31cm, fitting up to 8 units of Peak Design Cubes or Pouches, with additional space for other items. The light gray inner lining aids in quickly finding items, while theft-deterrent zip pullers offer extra security. The opening is reinforced with aluminium tubes to keep its shape, regardless of the bag’s content level.

Pricing and Availability

The new Peak Design Travel Duffel 50L and 80L are available in Black and Sage at Peak Design retailers in the UK and Ireland. The recommended retail prices are £149.99 / €179.99 for the Peak Design Travel Duffel 50L and £179.99 / €219.99 for the 80L version.

Peak Design Ultralight Packing Cubes

Building on the success of its award-winning Packing Cubes, Peak Design introduces the Ultralight Packing Cubes. These cubes come in Small, X-Small, and XX-Small sizes and are designed to better organize non-clothing items and gear. Made from innovative Terra Shell™ and Mesh materials, these cubes offer high weather resistance and breathability.

Innovative Materials

The Ultralight Packing Cubes are made from Terra Shell™, an ultralight, 100% recycled PFAS-free fabric, and Mesh, which is breathable and stretchy. Terra Shell™ offers high weather resistance with taped seams and weather-resistant UltraZips™, while Mesh cubes are ideal for wet gear or bulky items and provide quick visibility of contents. Each cube easily converts into an ultralight sling bag with a Peak Design Cord Hook strap, sold separately.

Pricing and Availability

The new Peak Design Ultralight Packing Cubes are available in three sizes, and as a bundle, at Peak Design retailers in the UK and Ireland. The price for the Mesh or Terra Shell fabric version is the same:

Ultralight Packing Cube XX-Small in Black, Sage, and Eclipse: £14.99 / €19.99

Ultralight Packing Cube X-Small in Black, Sage, and Eclipse: £19.99 / €24.99

Ultralight Packing Cube Small in Black, Sage, and Eclipse: £24.99 / €29.99

Ultralight Packing Cube BUNDLE XXS-XS-S in Black: £49.99 / €59.99

For those interested in more than just travel bags, Peak Design offers a range of products designed to enhance your travel experience. From camera gear to everyday carry solutions, Peak Design ensures that all its products are made with the same commitment to quality and sustainability. Whether you’re an avid traveler, a photography enthusiast, or someone who values well-designed, eco-friendly products, Peak Design has something to offer. Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Peak Design bags and luggage



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals