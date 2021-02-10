Xcube modular hard-shell camera backpack from $99

Photographers and travelers searching for a hard-shell backpack may be interested in the Xcube a modular carrying system that includes anti-theft features, customizable compartments and is also available in a number of different sizes depending on your needs and requirements. Early bird pledges are available from $99 or roughly £77 and the campaign has alrady raised over $250,000 thanks to over 1,600 backers.

“Our hard-shell backpack is light yet sturdy, minimalist yet spacious, and the inside is fully customizable with 2 modules and Velcro dividers. It’s also expandable, waterproof, theft-proof and has 15 compartments. Choose between two options of 26/34L and 32/43L “

“As a consecutive RedDot design award winner and IF design award winner, Taodesign has not only been well recognized by the design aesthetic. We have even been moving one giant step forward to the mass production of the Hard-shell Pack Series, from the sling bag to the daily pack. With over 300,000 pieces annually sold to more than 50 countries, the “HARDSHELL Concept” is going viral from the catwalk to the trade show.

“We really worked hard to ensure you can enjoy free global shipping. It was tricky because it’s expensive to make hard-shell backpacks, but we managed to pull it off. This sets us off from competitors. So how does Xcube hold up against competitors in other aspects? Funny that you should ask, wink wink, we’ve put everything in an overview.”

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals