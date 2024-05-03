Korin HubPack 33 travel backpack with antitheft security measures

The need to transport your gear from one location to another without theft, damage or loss is an important factor especially when much of the hardware we are carrying is expensive electronics. On your journeys through bustling city streets or traversing across countries, the Korin HubPack 33 becomes your ultimate companion, ensuring that your belongings stay safe and secure every step of the way.

This anti-theft backpack offers an ergonomic fortress for your essentials, meticulously designed to offer unparalleled protection and innovative functionality. With its sleek design and robust security features, the Korin HubPack 33 stands out as the top choice for anyone seeking to combine style with functionality.

Korin HubPack 33

Imagine a backpack that has undergone an astounding 2,000 hours of engineering and is composed of 333 precision parts. The Korin HubPack 33 is the embodiment of dedication and innovation in design. Each of the 33 strategically designed pockets serves a specific purpose, enhancing your security and organizational needs. From the quick access top pocket that allows you to easily grab your most needed items without the hassle of rummaging through your bag, to the multifunctional dual front pockets that keep your gear organized and accessible at a moment’s notice, every feature of this backpack has been carefully crafted to make your life easier and more secure.

Early bird pledge levels are now available for the innovational project from roughly $129 or £103 (depending on current exchange rates). Security is of utmost importance when it comes to the HubPack 33. The backpack includes a handle equipped with a TSA-approved lock, ensuring that your belongings remain impenetrable during transit. Whether you’re checking in at the airport or commuting on public transport, this feature provides you with peace of mind, knowing that your valuables are well-protected from potential theft or tampering. You can travel with confidence, knowing that your backpack is a fortress that keeps your essentials safe and secure.

Travel Backpack

Comfort is another key component of the HubPack 33. The backpack features an innovative AirCell strap, which utilizes advanced cushioning technology to reduce strain on your shoulders, making it comfortable to carry even when fully packed. This is particularly beneficial for those long travel days or extended commutes when you need to carry your backpack for extended periods. The AirCell strap distributes the weight evenly across your shoulders, preventing discomfort and fatigue, allowing you to focus on your journey without any unnecessary strain.

The backpack also features adjustable side pockets, which are perfect for carrying various sizes of water bottles, umbrellas, or even compact travel gear. These pockets provide you with the flexibility to customize your backpack according to your needs, ensuring that you have easy access to your essentials without having to open the main compartment. Whether you’re hiking through the mountains or exploring a new city, these adjustable side pockets keep you hydrated and prepared for any situation.

Assuming that the HubPack 33 funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2024. To learn more about the Korin HubPack 33 backpack with antitheft security project preview the promotional video below.

Secure & Strong

In addition to its practical features, the Korin HubPack 33 boasts a sleek and modern design that seamlessly blends with your personal style. The backpack’s exterior is crafted from high-quality materials that are both durable and visually appealing, making it a fashionable accessory for any occasion. Whether you’re heading to the office, attending a conference, or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Korin HubPack 33 effortlessly complements your outfit while providing you with the ultimate in security and functionality.

The Korin HubPack 33 isn’t just a backpack; it’s an investment in your travel and daily commuting comfort and security. With its meticulous engineering, innovative features, and unwavering commitment to your safety and convenience, this backpack sets a new standard in the world of travel accessories. By choosing the Korin HubPack 33, you are embracing the future of backpacks, where security meets innovation, and style meets functionality. So, whether you’re a frequent traveler, a daily commuter, or simply someone who values the peace of mind that comes with knowing your belongings are secure, the Korin HubPack 33 is the ultimate companion for all your adventures.

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product capabilities for the backpack with antitheft security, jump over to the official Korin HubPack 33 crowd funding campaign page by inspecting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



