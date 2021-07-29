FlipPack backpack features quick access magnetic side pockets

The engineers at Korin Design have created a new innovative backpack which features quick access magnetic side pockets and a stylish minimalistic outer shell constructed from waterproof fabric. Other features of the Korin backpack include “outstanding security“, RFID blocking, hidden magnetic back pocket, air cell straps for extra comfort and a collapsible structure allowing you to easily store the backpack when it is not required.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $99 or £72 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 50% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Korin FlipPack campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Korin FlipPack backpack project view the promotional video below.

“We designed a better and quicker way to grab what you need without taking your pack off your shoulders, as well as using a smarter approach to adjusting the shoulder straps.”

“Timing is always a challenge with the production of a new product. However, we are working with top-notch suppliers and we have padded our timeline to make sure we can hit the time frames we have laid out. Also, our QA team is in place to personally check every shipment that will go out to make sure all backers receive the product without any defaults. The challenge, therefore, will not be the production side, but mostly the fulfilment side. We now have a good margin in our delivery times, and hope to deliver all the backpacks even before the deadline.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the backpack , jump over to the official Korin FlipPack crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

