Peak Design Mobile is a new range of phone accessories and mounts

Peak Design have returned to Kickstarter this week to launch their new range of phone cases, mounts and accessories, all specifically designed to provide an easy way to charge, view and hold your phone in position wherever you may be. The range includes car mounts, tripod mounts and a range of cases all of which support Apple’s new MagSafe charging system.

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $32 or £25, offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Peak Design Mobile Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2021. To learn more about the Peak Design Mobile project view the promotional video below.

“Mobile by Peak Design is an ecosystem of mounts, cases, accessories, and chargers designed to better integrate your phone with your life. They’re made for any phone, and also compatible with Apple’s new MagSafe® system. (See faq for compatibility details). We use our phones every day, everywhere. They’re the most powerful tools we own. They’re also slippery little pieces of glass and metal, making them tough to handle, view, and use when you need them most. Existing solutions have forced too many compromises. So, we made a better solution.”

“Interface your phone with your life. SlimLink is ultra-strong, low-profile, and absolutely delightful to use. It has dual locking mechanisms: a soft lock made possible by a MagSafe-compatible magnetic array embedded in our cases and mounts, and for mounts being used in more demanding applications, a hard lock made possible by a zirconia ceramic insert that interfaces with mechanical claws on our most rugged mounts. No other phone mounting system has the same combination of slimness, ease, ruggedness, and looks. “

The new Peak Design Mobile range of phone accessories and mounts supports a wide variety of Samsung and Apple smartphones. For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications, jump over to the official Peak Design Mobile crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

