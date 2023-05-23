Peak Design Micro Clutch camera strap designed for mirrorless cameras

Camera accessory maker Peak Design is returned to Kickstarter this month to launch its new Micro Clutch camera strap. With still 16 days remaining on its campaign and thanks to over 6400 backers the project has already raised over $550,000 blasting past its required pledge goal of just £40,000. The Micro Clutch camera strap has been specifically designed for mirrorless cameras.

Early bird specials are now available for the unique project from roughly $50 or £41 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 23% off the retail market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Micro Clutch works on a wide range of mirrorless camera shapes and sizes. Part of this wide range of compatibility comes from our two versions of Micro Clutch: one with an I-shaped baseplate and one with an L-shaped baseplate. “

Mirrorless camera strap

“Worried about having to get to your battery or access the bottom of the camera? We thought that through. Simply give the attachment screw a quick half-turn with the convenient and ever-present tool, then slide the bottom plate off. After a few tries, it takes just seconds. Micro Clutch is a hand strap. It’s optimized for mirrorless cameras. We made Micro Clutch for two reasons: Cameras have, for the most part, gotten smaller. Hands have, for the most part, remained the same stupid size.”

If the Peak Design campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Peak Design Micro Clutch camera strap project observe the promotional video below.

“Peak Design has three (3!) incredible, beautiful, world-class retail stores. Micro Clutch will be available to fiddle with and fawn over at all three stores. Come by, talk with a gear expert, and be wowed by the physical manifestation of our silly little brand. Plus, redeem a little piece of backer-only swag that is not cultish whatsoever. Click here for more information.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and dimensional specifications for the Micro Clutch camera strap, jump over to the official Peak Design crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



