Onlogic Ryzen 7 8840U Passive Cooled Mini PC

Onlogic has introduced the ML1000G-42, a compact, fanless mini PC engineered to cater to both industrial and office environments. Powered by AMD’s Ryzen 7 8840U “Hawk Point” APU, this system combines high performance with silent operation, thanks to its innovative passive cooling design. With a focus on robust connectivity, flexible storage options, and a durable build, the ML1000G-42 is designed to meet the needs of modern, space-constrained, and reliability-focused applications.

Performance-Driven Hardware

At the core of the ML1000G-42 lies the AMD Ryzen 7 8840U “Hawk Point” APU, an 8-core processor optimized for multitasking and compute-intensive workloads. This advanced processor is built on AMD’s Zen 3+ architecture, delivering a balance of performance and energy efficiency. The system supports up to 96 GB of DDR5-5600 memory, offering faster data transfer rates and improved power efficiency compared to DDR4. This makes the ML1000G-42 a future-ready solution for demanding industrial and office applications, where reliability and speed are critical.

The inclusion of DDR5 memory ensures that the system can handle resource-intensive tasks such as data analysis, industrial automation, and multimedia processing with ease. This hardware configuration positions the ML1000G-42 as a versatile platform capable of addressing a wide range of professional computing needs.

Fanless Cooling for Silent and Reliable Operation

One of the standout features of the ML1000G-42 is its fanless cooling system, which eliminates the need for traditional cooling fans. This passive cooling design ensures silent operation, making it particularly suitable for noise-sensitive environments such as offices, control rooms, or medical facilities.

The absence of moving parts not only reduces noise but also minimizes maintenance requirements, as there are no fans to clean or replace. This design enhances the system’s durability, especially in rugged industrial settings where dust, debris, or vibrations could compromise the reliability of traditional cooling systems. The fanless approach also contributes to the system’s energy efficiency, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable computing solutions.

Comprehensive Connectivity Options

The ML1000G-42 is equipped with a wide range of connectivity options, making sure compatibility with both modern and legacy devices. Its ports are strategically distributed across the front and rear panels for ease of access and versatility.

– Front Panel:

– Two USB4 ports for high-speed data transfer and peripheral connectivity.

– One USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 port for additional device support.

– An audio jack for convenient audio input and output.

– Rear Panel:

– Two HDMI outputs to support multi-display setups, ideal for productivity or monitoring applications.

– Two USB 2.0 ports for legacy device compatibility.

– Dual LAN ports (2.5 GbE and 1 GbE) for fast and reliable networking.

– An RS-232 serial port, making sure seamless integration with legacy industrial equipment.

These connectivity features make the ML1000G-42 adaptable to a variety of use cases, from industrial automation systems to office workstations requiring multi-monitor setups.

Flexible Storage and Wireless Expansion

The ML1000G-42 offers significant storage flexibility, featuring dual M.2 NVMe slots that allow users to configure high-speed storage solutions tailored to their specific needs. This modular storage capability ensures that the system can accommodate both high-capacity and high-performance storage requirements.

Additionally, the system includes an M.2 2230 slot for add-in wireless cards, allowing the integration of Wi-Fi or Bluetooth functionality. This feature allows users to customize the system for wireless connectivity, making it suitable for applications where wired connections are impractical or unavailable. The modular design ensures that the ML1000G-42 can be tailored to meet the unique demands of various deployment scenarios, from industrial automation to office computing.

Compact and Durable Design

The ML1000G-42 is designed with a focus on durability and compactness. Measuring just 14.2 x 6.1 x 10.7 mm, the system is small enough to fit into tight spaces, such as factory floors, control cabinets, or small office setups. Despite its compact size, the device features a rugged chassis built to withstand harsh conditions, including temperature fluctuations, dust, and vibrations.

The combination of its durable construction and fanless cooling system ensures reliable, long-term performance in demanding environments. This makes the ML1000G-42 an ideal choice for industries requiring robust and space-efficient computing solutions.

Key Specifications

– Processor: AMD Ryzen 7 8840U “Hawk Point” APU (8 cores).

– Memory: Supports up to 96 GB of DDR5-5600.

– Cooling: Passive cooling (fanless design).

– Connectivity:

– Front Ports:

– 2x USB4.

– 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2.

– 1x audio jack.

– Rear Ports:

– 2x HDMI.

– 2x USB 2.0.

– 2x LAN ports (2.5 GbE and 1 GbE).

– RS-232 serial port.

– Storage:

– Dual M.2 NVMe slots.

– M.2 2230 slot for add-in wireless cards.

– Dimensions: 14.2 x 6.1 x 10.7 mm.

Pricing and Availability

The ML100G-42 industrial NUC harnesses the power and capabilities of AMD Ryzen 7 8840U processing in a low profile fanless system built for the challenges of the IoT edge and engineered for reliability using OnLogic Hardshell fanless technology and is priced from $1,309

Versatile and Reliable Computing Solution

The Onlogic ML1000G-42 stands out as a high-performance, fanless mini PC designed to deliver reliability, adaptability, and silent operation. Its combination of the Ryzen 7 8840U processor, passive cooling, extensive connectivity options, and flexible storage capabilities positions it as a compelling choice for both industrial and office environments. As the demand for compact, energy-efficient computing solutions continues to grow, the ML1000G-42 is well-suited to meet the needs of users seeking a durable and versatile platform.

