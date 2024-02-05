AMD Ryzen 7 8700G APU gaming and games emulation tested

Gaming enthusiasts wishing to learn more about the new Ryzen 7 8700G APU and the performance they can expect when gaming or engaging in game emulations stop will be pleased to know that ETA Prime has created a fantastic demonstration of its gaming performance providing an overview of what you can expect from the Ryzen 7 8700G APU and whether it should be on your radar.

This processor is a compact dynamo, designed to fit into smaller PCs while delivering the kind of performance that usually comes from larger systems. It’s part of AMD’s Ryzen 8000G series and is making waves for its ability to handle gaming emulation with ease. With this APU, you can dive into a wide array of console games, enjoying them in high resolution just as you would on their native platforms.

At the heart of the Ryzen 7 8700G APU’s capabilities are its 8 Zen 4 cores and 16 threads. These cores run at a base clock speed of 4.2 GHz, with the potential to ramp up to 5.1 GHz when needed. This means that even the most demanding tasks are handled smoothly, without a hitch. The integrated graphics are equally impressive, featuring 12 compute units that can reach speeds of up to 2900 MHz. This combination of CPU and GPU power is what makes the APU a formidable tool for emulation.

When it comes to emulating games, the Ryzen 7 8700G APU supports 4K resolution for a wide variety of titles. However, it’s worth noting that some games might need to be dialed down to 1440p, either due to driver issues or specific demands of the game itself. But even at this slightly lower resolution, the gaming experience remains immersive and satisfying.

The APU’s performance is stellar across various emulation platforms. It can handle games from the PSP, GameCube, Wii, Xbox, PS2, Xbox 360, and PS3 with ease. It even manages Nintendo Switch emulation using the Yuzu emulator, which means you can play some of the newer titles as well.

Ryzen 8700G APU performance tested

Building a PC around the Ryzen 7 8700G APU requires careful selection of compatible components. A good starting point is the MSI MAG B650 Edge mini ITX motherboard. This motherboard is designed to support the latest technologies and ensures that your system runs smoothly. Pairing the APU with 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1 TB Kingston Fury NVMe SSD will give you a machine that’s not only fast and responsive but also has plenty of storage space for all your games and applications.

Keeping your compact system cool is crucial, especially when it’s working hard to emulate games. The InWin Chopin Max case which has been used by ETA Prime in the above demonstration is an excellent choice for such builds. It’s specifically designed for small form factor PCs and does a great job of managing heat, ensuring that your system stays cool even during intense gaming sessions. Plus, it looks great, striking a balance between power and design that complements the Ryzen 7 8700G APU perfectly.

Ryzen 7 8700G APU Specifications

For those who are mindful of their budget, AMD offers the Ryzen 8600G as an alternative. It’s a step down from the 8700G but still provides a solid emulation experience at a lower resolution and price point. The performance drop isn’t significant, making it a smart choice for those who don’t need the absolute top-tier power.

The Ryzen 7 8700G APU stands out as an excellent option for anyone looking to build a small PC that doesn’t compromise on power. It offers a perfect blend of CPU and GPU capabilities, which, when combined with the right components, can handle a wide range of console games at high resolutions. Whether you’re an experienced emulator or just starting, this APU provides performance and value that’s hard to beat. It’s a balanced choice that will serve you well, allowing you to relive your favorite gaming moments in a new, compact, and efficient way.



