SwiftIO microcontroller programmable using Apple Swift

Swift developers or those looking to get started may be interested in a new microcontroller that is capable of using the Apple Swift programming language to create a wide variety of different applications and solutions. Aptly named SwiftIO the microcontroller has been created by the team over at Mad Machine and is now available to purchase priced at $68.

Swift is a general-purpose, multi-paradigm, compiled programming language developed by Apple Inc. for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and Linux. Swift is designed to work with Apple’s Cocoa and Cocoa Touch frameworks and the large body of existing Objective-C code written for Apple products.

“SwiftIO offers a full Swift compiler and framework environment that runs on the microcontroller. The SwiftIO board is a compact electronic circuit board that runs Swift on the bare metal, giving you a system that can be used to control all kinds of electronic projects.”

– NXP i.MX RT1052 Processor with Cortex-M7 core @600MHz

– 8MB SPI Flash, 32MB SDRAM

– On-board DAPLink debugger

– On-board USB to UART for serial communication

– On-board RGB LED

– On-board SD socket

– 46 GPIO, 12 ADC, 14 PWM, 4 UART, 2 I2C, 2 SPI etc.

– Many additional advanced features to meet the needs of advanced users

– Zephyr RTOS support

– Easy-to-use IDE environment with multi-platform support

– Pure Swift API for the onboard peripherals

To learn more about the unique Swift microcontroller jump over to the SwiftIO product page by following the link below.

Source : SwiftIO

