New Sapphire AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor motherboard unveiled

Computer hardware manufacturer Sapphire has this week introduced its newSapphire AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor motherboard, supporting up to four independent 4K displays and designed for the latest AMD Ryzen V2000 FP6 Family APUs with Vega GPU graphics combined with the 6/8-core high-performance Zen2 CPU, the V2000 FS-FP6 features up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory. The V2000 FS-FP6 measures just 5″x 5″ in size offering a mini-STX form factor motherboard. Together with dual Ethernet controllers, M.2 for WiFi and SSD expansion and I/O connectivity includes 4 x DisplayPort 1.4, 1 x USB 3.1 Type-C port, 1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 port and 4 x USB 2.0 ports.

“The AMD Embedded Ryzen V2000 family is designed for embedded applications such as Thin Client, mini PC and Edge systems. Equipped with up to eight CPU cores and seven GPU compute units, a single AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processor provides 2x the multi-threaded performance-per-watt, up to 30 percent better single-thread CPU performance and up to 40 percent better graphics performance over the previous generation.”

“The SAPPHIRE V2000 BP-FP6 is a 4″x4″ (NUC) form factor board is ideally suited for small form factor, high resolution visual embedded applications like mini-PC, kiosk, medical imaging and interactive digital signage. The V2000 BP-FP6 supports up to two 4K displays in addition to 64 GB dual-channel DDR4-3200 memory, one Gigabit Ethernet port and M.2 for WiFi and SSD expansion. Two HDMI 2.1 with four USB 3.1 ports delivers rich I/O connectivity.”

“The AMD Ryzen Embedded products have been an excellent choice for us building platforms with leading performance and features. The V2000 series sets a new standard for embedded designs and allows us to offer the performance to support four independent displays in 4K resolution, while maintaining a secure host connection. We are excited to bring the embedded industry the performance and features from the Ryzen Embedded V2000 series with our new 4×4 and 5×5 motherboards and a Simply NUC mini-PC which is coming soon,” said Paul Smith, senior director of Business Development for Embedded Products at SAPPHIRE

