ChatGPT 5.2 vs Gemini 3 : Coding, Math and Vision Benchmarks & Performance

What if the future of artificial intelligence wasn’t just about incremental improvements but a complete redefinition of what’s possible? Enter GPT 5.2, the AI model that has shattered expectations and left competitors like Gemini 3.0 and Opus 4.5 in its wake. With a staggering 390x efficiency improvement over earlier models and the ability to handle 256k tokens of context, GPT 5.2 doesn’t just raise the bar, it obliterates it. Imagine an AI capable of outperforming human experts in over 70% of complex tasks, delivering solutions with precision, speed, and creativity. This isn’t a distant promise; it’s the reality of ChatGPT 5.2, a model poised to transform industries and redefine professional workflows.

In this comprehensive overview, World of AI explore how ChatGPT 5.2 achieves its unprecedented performance, from its advanced multimodal understanding to its seamless integration with tools for coding, data extraction, and document generation. Whether you’re a software developer, researcher, or creative professional, you’ll discover how this model’s capabilities go beyond traditional AI applications to solve real-world challenges with unmatched efficiency. By the end, you’ll understand why GPT 5.2 isn’t just an upgrade, it’s a revolution in artificial intelligence. Could this be the moment where machines truly elevate human potential? Let’s find out.

ChatGPT 5.2 Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : GPT 5.2 introduces new advancements in reasoning, coding, multimodal understanding, and tool integration, surpassing competitors like Gemini 3.0 and Opus 4.5.

Offered in Base and Pro variants, it supports long-context handling (up to 256k tokens), advanced multimodal capabilities, and seamless workflow integration for diverse professional applications.

Performance benchmarks highlight a 390x efficiency improvement, 30-40% reduced hallucination rates, and a 100% success rate on AIM 2025 mathematics benchmarks.

Applications span industries such as healthcare, education, and software development, allowing tasks like creative content generation, interactive app development, and detailed image annotation.

Accessible pricing and flexible options, including API access and subscriptions, make GPT 5.2 scalable for individuals and enterprises, with future plans for a specialized Codex version focused on coding.

Model Variants and Advanced Features

ChatGPT 5.2 is offered in two distinct variants, Base and Pro, each tailored to meet specific user needs. The Base model is designed for broad-spectrum knowledge, complex reasoning, and multi-agent task execution, while the Pro model is engineered to tackle intricate problems with deeper, more deliberate processing. Both variants deliver exceptional versatility and performance, making them indispensable tools for professionals across diverse industries.

Key features of GPT 5.2 include:

Unmatched performance in reasoning, coding, and mathematical problem-solving.

in reasoning, coding, and mathematical problem-solving. Support for long-context handling of up to 256k tokens, making sure near-perfect recall and continuity.

of up to 256k tokens, making sure near-perfect recall and continuity. Advanced multimodal understanding, allowing high accuracy in both vision and language tasks .

. Seamless integration with tools for workflows such as data extraction and document generation.

These features make ChatGPT 5.2 a robust and reliable solution for addressing complex challenges in fields ranging from software development to scientific research.

Performance Benchmarks: Raising the Bar

ChatGPT 5.2 sets new standards in AI performance, achieving remarkable results across multiple benchmarks. Its efficiency and reliability are evident in the following metrics:

A 390x efficiency improvement compared to earlier models, making sure faster and more cost-effective processing.

compared to earlier models, making sure faster and more cost-effective processing. A 30-40% reduction in hallucination rates , enhancing accuracy and trustworthiness in outputs.

, enhancing accuracy and trustworthiness in outputs. A 100% success rate on AIM 2025 mathematics benchmarks, demonstrating unparalleled problem-solving capabilities.

on AIM 2025 mathematics benchmarks, demonstrating unparalleled problem-solving capabilities. Superior coding performance, rivaling or surpassing competitors like Gemini 3.0 Pro.

High precision in vision analysis, excelling in tools such as CheXive and Screenshot Pro.

Additionally, GPT 5.2’s reasoning capabilities are exceptional, outperforming human experts in 70.9% of tasks on the GDP Eva benchmark. These achievements highlight its ability to handle complex, high-stakes scenarios with confidence and precision.

ChatGPT 5.2 vs Gemini 3 vs Claude Opus 4.5

Applications Across Industries

The versatility of GPT 5.2 makes it a valuable asset across a wide range of industries. Its capabilities extend far beyond traditional AI applications, offering innovative solutions for professionals in various fields. Key use cases include:

Creative content generation , including animations, simulations, and single-page applications.

, including animations, simulations, and single-page applications. Development of interactive applications and browser-based operating systems.

and browser-based operating systems. Detailed image annotation, such as component identification for tasks like motherboard analysis.

for tasks like motherboard analysis. Streamlined workflows for document generation and data extraction.

These applications empower industries such as healthcare, education, and software development to achieve greater efficiency and innovation. By automating complex tasks and enhancing productivity, GPT 5.2 enables professionals to focus on strategic and creative endeavors.

Pricing and Accessibility Options

ChatGPT 5.2 is designed to be accessible to a broad audience, with competitive pricing that ensures affordability for both individuals and organizations. Key pricing details include:

Input tokens priced at $1.75 per million.

priced at $1.75 per million. Output tokens priced at $14 per million.

priced at $14 per million. Support for a 400k context window, allowing extensive and detailed interactions.

The model’s knowledge cutoff date is August 31, 2025, making sure up-to-date information for users. Accessibility options include:

Subscriptions through ChatGPT plans such as Plus, Pro, and Business .

. API access for developers and enterprises seeking to integrate GPT 5.2 into their systems.

Integration with tools like Kilo Code for enhanced usability and functionality.

These options make GPT 5.2 a practical and scalable solution for a wide range of users, from individual developers to large enterprises.

Future Prospects and Innovations

OpenAI has announced plans to release a specialized “Codex” version of ChatGPT 5.2 by the end of 2025. This version will focus on further enhancing the model’s coding capabilities, reinforcing its position as a leader in AI-driven software development. The Codex version is expected to introduce advanced features tailored to developers, allowing even more efficient and precise coding solutions.

Such developments underscore GPT 5.2’s potential to remain at the forefront of artificial intelligence innovation. By continuously evolving and expanding its capabilities, OpenAI ensures that ChatGPT 5.2 will continue to meet the growing demands of professionals across industries.

Media Credit: WorldofAI



