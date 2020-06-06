Build your perfect wallet with the Zeus modular wallet, tracker, RFID and more

A new modular wallet has launched via Kickstarter equipped with not only RFID blocking but handy tracker and alarm. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Zeus wallet which is launched via the crowdfunding platform this month and is now available with early bird pledges starting from £55. If all goes to plan worldwide deliveries expected to take place in a couple of months time during July 2020.

“We designed Zeus Wallet with the aim to have in a single wallet all the features of other wallets on the market and we called it Zeus, because it surely is the King of all wallets. Money clip, sliding box, blocked rfid and tracked tag in a perfect match between design and technology. “

“The distinctive feature of Zeus Wallet is its magnetic mechanism. With a simple movement of the hand, the cards come out like a pack of cards and are easy to retrieve. Zeus Wallet is very light thanks to its special aluminum alloy but, at the same time, it is resistant to corrosion and carefully tested against impacts. The internal components will never break as it does not have any. Zeus Wallet is free of any type of mechanism subject to wear and thanks to its innovative magnetic closure, this wallet is guaranteed for life!”

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals