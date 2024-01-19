ASUS ROG Swift curved OLED gaming monitor ultrawide 800R – 3440 x 1440 – PG34WCDM

Imagine immersing yourself in a gaming world so vivid and fluid that it feels like stepping into another reality. ASUS is making this possible with the introduction of the ROG Swift PG34WCDM OLED gaming monitor, a 34-inch ultrawide curved display, offering a combination of cutting-edge OLED technology with a host of high-performance features, making it a powerful addition to any gaming setup.

At the heart of the ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM is its expansive 34-inch ultrawide 800R curved OLED display, boasting a resolution of 3440 x 1440. This curved design is crafted to wrap around your field of view, immersing you in your games like never before. The curvature of the screen is intended to match the natural curve of the human eye, providing a comfortable and engaging viewing experience that draws you into the center of the action.

ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM

One of the most striking features of this monitor is its incredible 240 Hz refresh rate. This high refresh rate ensures that even the fastest-paced games are displayed with remarkable smoothness, allowing for seamless gameplay. Coupled with an ultra-fast 0.03 ms gray-to-gray response time, the monitor virtually eliminates motion blur, enabling you to react instantly to what’s happening on the screen—a critical advantage in competitive gaming scenarios.

ASUS has taken measures to address the issue of OLED panel burn-in, a concern for many users of OLED displays. By integrating a custom heatsink and optimizing airflow, the monitor's lifespan is extended, and its performance is maintained at its peak, even with heavy use. This innovation demonstrates ASUS's commitment to delivering not only high-quality visuals but also durability and reliability.

Ultrawide 800R curved monitor

The monitor’s third-generation ROG OLED technology enhances brightness and color fidelity, producing images that are vibrant and lifelike. It also meets the DisplayHDR True Black 400 standards, which means it can display deep blacks and high contrast ratios, contributing to a more realistic and immersive visual experience.

ASUS has also included several innovative features to further improve image quality. The Clear Pixel Edge algorithm sharpens image edges and reduces color fringing, while the Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB) technology ensures that fast-moving scenes remain clear without sacrificing color accuracy.

Compatibility with NVIDIA G-SYNC and FreeSync Premium Pro is another highlight, offering a smooth, tear-free gaming experience across various graphics platforms. This compatibility ensures that gamers can enjoy their games without the distraction of screen tearing or stuttering, regardless of their graphics card.

OLED gaming monitor

The ROG Smart KVM software is a thoughtful addition that boosts productivity by allowing you to control two devices with a single keyboard and mouse setup. This feature is particularly useful for gamers who also use their setup for work or creative endeavors, streamlining their workflow and reducing desktop clutter.

Connectivity is robust, with options including USB 3.2 for fast data transfers, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and USB-C with 90 W power delivery. These options cater to a wide range of devices and user preferences, ensuring that the monitor can easily integrate into any gaming or workstation setup.

Additional features like uniform brightness and the ASUS DisplayWidget Center software enhance the user experience by making it easier to adjust monitor settings to your liking. These user-centric features show ASUS’s dedication to not only pushing the limits of technology but also to creating a product that is intuitive and user-friendly.

The ASUS ROG Swift OLED PG34WCDM is a formidable contender in the world of gaming monitors. It brings together high refresh rates, swift response times, and a suite of user-centric features to deliver a comprehensive package that excels in both gaming and creative tasks. With its wide color gamut and professional-grade color accuracy, this monitor is a testament to ASUS’s ongoing efforts to provide gamers with the best possible tools for their passion. It sets a new standard for what to expect from an ultrawide curved monitor and is sure to be a sought-after component in any high-end gaming setup.



