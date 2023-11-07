New Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor now available

The new second-generation Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor is now available to purchase in the USA, the device comes with a 55-inch 4K UHD display that can be rotated and used in both portrait and landscape modes.

The updated Odyssey Ark gaming monitor was made official back in August and the second-generation device comes with a range of upgrades over the first-generation monitor, which includes an AI-powered processor and more.

The second generation Ark builds upon the formidable cinematic prowess of its predecessor, delivering an enriched visual experience through an advanced AI-powered processor. This processor meticulously reconstructs images, ensuring each pixel is rendered with precision. Additionally, the integration of AI Sound Booster alongside Dolby Atmos technology immerses users in an audio environment that rivals the in-game experience itself. The display comes fully equipped with the Samsung Gaming Hub, offering seamless access to a suite of popular cloud gaming services. Post gameplay, individuals have the convenience of engaging with a variety of entertainment options via Samsung TV Plus, which provides complimentary live content without the need for downloads or registration, as well as a range of streaming platforms including Amazon Prime, Netflix, and others.

The new Samsung Odyssey Ark retails for $2,999.99 in the US and the device is available directly from Samsung and also a range of retailers nationwide, you can find out more details over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung



