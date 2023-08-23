Samsung Odyssey Ark 55 inch gaming monitor updated

Samsung has unveiled an updated version of its Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch gaming monitor that launched back in 2022, the new model gets a range of updates over the previous model, this includes enhanced connectivity and more.

The Samsung Odyssey Ark, the world’s first 55-inch 1000R curved gaming screen, elevates the gaming experience with improved connectivity. The Odyssey Ark (G97NB) was first unveiled in 2022, capturing attention with its innovative interface. The vertical Cockpit Mode makes users feel like they’re in the cockpit of a spaceship, with the Flex Move Screen letting users adjust the display size and location of windows on the screen.

Samsung has upgraded the new Odyssey Ark (G97NC) with enhanced connectivity. The Multi View feature, which lets users split the screen up into 4 windows (3 in Cockpit Mode), has been further improved. In addition, the new Odyssey Ark supports input and output of up to 4 external devices (3 in Cockpit Mode) at once, enabling users to enjoy unparalleled multitasking. A DP (DisplayPort) 1.4 has been added to the Ark’s 3 HDMI ports to increase compatibility and connectivity options. The KVM Switch,1 which controls various devices connected to the monitor with a single mouse and keyboard, enables convenience and better space utilization.

You can find out more information about the new Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch gaming monitor over at Samsung at the link below, the device is expected to retail for the same as the previous model.

Source Samsung



