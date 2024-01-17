MSI MAG 341CQP QD-OLED gaming monitor arrives this month

Immerse yourself in the next level of gaming with MSI’s innovative MAG 341CQP QD-OLED monitor, a cutting-edge display that promises to elevate your gaming experience. This monitor is a blend of the latest Quantum Dot and OLED technologies, offering gamers deep blacks and a broad color range for a truly immersive experience. As you dive into your favorite games, the vibrant and precise imagery will make you feel like you’re right in the middle of the action.

The MAG 341CQP QD-OLED monitor boasts an impressive HDR peak brightness of 1000 nits and supports 10.7 billion colors with its native 10-bit color capability. This means that every scene is presented with exceptional clarity and vividness. The monitor’s ability to display true black and stark contrasts is certified by VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, ensuring that you won’t miss any detail.

A standout feature of this monitor is its ultra-fast 0.03 ms response time, which all but eliminates motion blur. This is crucial for gamers who need their on-screen actions to keep up with their quick reflexes. The 175 Hz refresh rate further complements this, providing a smooth and seamless gaming experience that’s especially beneficial in competitive settings.

QD-OLED gaming monitor

MSI has also focused on the longevity and performance of the monitor with its OLED Care 2.0 protection system. This includes features like Pixel Shift and Panel Protect, which help prevent OLED burn-in and prolong the life of your display. Additionally, the monitor is equipped with advanced thermal management solutions, including a graphene film and a custom heatsink that dissipate heat without the need for fans, allowing for quiet operation that won’t interrupt your gaming.

Specifications :

Next-Gen QD-OLED Panel – With stunning image quality and fast response time.

Fastest 0.03ms GtG response time and 175Hz refresh rate.

QD Premium Color – Ensures the color meets the market standard – Delta E≤2.

Incredible HDR visual – VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400.

Gaming Intelligence App – Create the perfect viewing settings for your games.

MSI OLED Care 2.0 – Reduced the risk of OLED image sticking / burn-in.

KVM – Control multiple devices via one set of keyboard, mouse, and monitor.

Console Mode – Provide HDMI™ 2.1 with a full 48 Gbps bandwidth.

The monitor is not just about stunning visuals; it also comes with MSI Gaming Intelligence’s AI-powered features. Tools like Smart Crosshair, Night Vision AI, and Optix Scope make real-time adjustments to help you spot and target opponents more effectively. These features can give you a significant advantage, whether you’re playing fast-paced shooters or strategy games.

Console gamers haven’t been overlooked, as the monitor supports 120 Hz, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), and MSI Console Mode. These features ensure a smooth and responsive gaming experience on consoles. Additionally, the monitor offers Consumer Electronics Control (CEC) for easy device management with a single controller and Type-C connectivity for a variety of mobile devices.

The anticipated launch of the MSI MAG 341CQP QD-OLED gaming monitor is set for January 2024. However, availability may vary depending on your region. If you’re keen to get your hands on this advanced gaming technology, it’s a good idea to check with local retailers for the latest release information.

This monitor represents a significant step forward in gaming technology, offering features that cater to both PC and console gamers. With its combination of speed, visual fidelity, and smart features, the MSI MAG 341CQP QD-OLED monitor is poised to become a favorite among gamers looking to enhance their play with a premium display. Keep an eye out for its release and be ready to experience your games like never before.



