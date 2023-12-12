Porsche Design AGON PRO PD49 Gaming Monitor unveiled

AOC has teamed up with Porsche Design for a new gaming monitor, the Porsche Design AGON PRO PD49 and the monitor features a 49 inch curved display, with a 32:9 aspect ratio and a 240HZ refresh rate.

Porsche Design is again collaborating with AGON by AOC, one of the world’s leading gaming monitor1 and IT accessories brands, to present the Porsche Design | AOC AGON PRO PD49 curved gaming monitor – a combination of award-winning design and technological prowess and a statement of style and performance. Crowned by the “iF Design Award 2023” and the “Red Dot Award: Product Design 2023” and powered by a state-of-the-art QD-OLED panel in a 49″ (124.46 cm) size and 32:9 aspect ratio, the PD49 delivers esports-level performance for high-end competition: 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03 ms GtG response time.

With a thickness of approximately 5 mm, the PD49 houses a curved, extremely thin QD-OLED panel that stretches over a commanding 49″ display. Its 1800R curvature encompasses the user’s entire field of view. Boasting a breath-taking Double QHD resolution of 5120 × 1440 pixels, it is set to redefine visual experiences. Achieving a peak brightness of 1000 nits and certified with VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400, it showcases radiant visuals, deeply saturated with 1.07 billion colours thanks to its 10-bit colour depth, covering 99% of the DCI-P3 colour range. With exceptional HDR reproduction, the PD49 becomes a window to magnificent game worlds in story-driven, single-player games. With an esports-ready refresh rate of 240 Hz and a performant response time of 0.03 ms Grey-to-Grey (GtG), ghosting becomes a relic of the past. Thanks to the inclusion of Adaptive-Sync for variable refresh rate support, every game sequence flows with tear-free, immersive continuity.

You can find out more information about the new Porsche Design AGON PRO PD49 gaming monitor over at AOC at the link below, the device will be available in the UK for £1,899, more details at the link below.

Source AOC



