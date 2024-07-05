22 New games arrive on NVIDIA GeForce NOW

NVIDIA GeForce NOW is set to thrill gamers this July with the addition of 22 new titles to its cloud gaming service. This expansion includes a mix of new releases and popular games, ensuring that members have a diverse range of options to enjoy. Whether you’re lounging by the pool, on a long road trip, or relaxing at home, GeForce NOW has something for everyone.

Key Takeaways 22 new games added to GeForce NOW in July

Includes The First Descendant, a third-person co-op action RPG

More than 850 titles available at discounts during the Steam Summer Sale

New releases include The Falconeer, Star Traders: Frontiers, and Wuthering Waves

Upcoming titles include Once Human, Anger Foot, and Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Featured Game: The First Descendant

One of the standout additions this month is The First Descendant from NEXON. This game places players in the role of Descendants, tasked with protecting the powerful Iron Heart from relentless Vulgus invaders. Set in a captivating sci-fi universe, this third-person co-op action role-playing shooter combines looting mechanics with strategic combat. Players can engage in intense gunplay, face formidable bosses, and collect valuable loot while fighting to preserve humanity’s future.

New Games This Week

This week, GeForce NOW members can dive into four new titles:

The Falconeer (Free on Epic Games Store, July 4)

(Free on Epic Games Store, July 4) The First Descendant (Steam)

(Steam) Star Traders: Frontiers (Steam)

(Steam) Wuthering Waves (Native and Epic Games Store)

Upcoming Titles in July 2024

Members can look forward to several exciting new releases later this month, including:

Once Human (New release on Steam, July 9)

(New release on Steam, July 9) Anger Foot (New release on Steam, July 11)

(New release on Steam, July 11) The Crust (New release on Steam, July 15)

(New release on Steam, July 15) Gestalt: Steam & Cinder (New release on Steam, July 16)

(New release on Steam, July 16) Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (New release Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, July 18)

(New release Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, July 18) Dungeons of Hinterberg (New release Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, July 18)

(New release Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, July 18) Norland (New release on Steam, July 18)

(New release on Steam, July 18) Cataclismo (New release on Steam, July 22)

(New release on Steam, July 22) CONSCRIPT (New release on Steam, July 23)

(New release on Steam, July 23) F1 Manager 2024 (New release on Steam, July 23)

(New release on Steam, July 23) EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 6 (New release on Steam, July 25)

(New release on Steam, July 25) Stormgate Early Access (New release on Steam, July 30)

(New release on Steam, July 30) Cyber Knights: Flashpoint (Steam)

(Steam) Content Warning (Steam)

(Steam) Crime Boss: Rockay City (Steam)

(Steam) Gang Beasts (Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

(Steam and Xbox, available on PC Game Pass) HAWKED (Steam)

(Steam) Kingdoms and Castles (Steam)

Pricing and Availability

GeForce NOW members can take advantage of great deals during the Steam Summer Sale, which runs until July 11. With more than 850 titles available at discounts, gamers can find a wide range of games at reduced prices. The new titles added this month are available across various platforms, including Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox, ensuring accessibility for all members.

