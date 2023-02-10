Baldur’s Gate 3 RPG adventure lands on GeForce NOW

NVIDIA has this week announced the arrival of the fantastic role-playing adventure game Baldur’s Gate 3. Currently still in its beta development stage Baldur’s Gate 3 has been available to play for nearly 12 months and will officially launch later this year during August 2023. Based on the world of Dungeons and Dragons the adventure game has been created by Larian Studios.

Baldur’s Gate 3

“Gather your party, and return to the Forgotten Realms in a tale of fellowship and betrayal, sacrifice and survival, and the lure of absolute power. Mysterious abilities are awakening inside you, drawn from a Mind Flayer parasite planted in your brain. Resist, and turn darkness against itself. Or embrace corruption, and become ultimate evil. From the creators of Divinity: Original Sin 2 comes a next-generation RPG, set in the world of Dungeons and Dragons.”

“Venture to the Forgotten Realms this GFN Thursday in Baldur’s Gate 3, streaming on GeForce NOW. Choose from a wide selection of D&D races and classes, or play as an origin character with a handcrafted background on underpowered PCs and Macs. Adventure, loot, battle and romance as you journey through the Forgotten Realms and beyond from mobile devices. Play alone and select companions carefully, or as a party of up to four in multiplayer.”

Source : NVIDIA





