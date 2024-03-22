Dragon’s Dogma 2 launches on Steam, NVIDIA GeForce NOW

Dragon’s Dogma 2 finally released today, with many fans waiting over 10 years for a sequel. You can now dive into a new adventure with Dragon’s Dogma 2, which has just arrived on the NVIDIA GeForce NOW game streaming service. This sequel to the beloved action RPG by Capcom invites you to explore a vast and mysterious world, all through the convenience of cloud gaming.

As you begin your journey in Dragon’s Dogma 2, you take on the role of the Arisen, a hero with the power to shape their destiny. You have the freedom to choose from various vocations, each offering a unique set of skills and appearances. This allows you to tailor your character to match your preferred playstyle. But it’s not just about you; the game also lets you customize your companions, known as Pawns. These magical allies have their own special abilities that you can use to complement your tactics and help you overcome the toughest of foes.

The world you’ll explore is brimming with action, from sword fights to spellcasting. Every corner of this land is filled with quests and challenges that will test your strategic thinking and combat prowess. The game’s engaging story and immersive environments are designed to keep you hooked as you uncover secrets and face the perils that await.

For those who crave the best possible gaming experience, GeForce NOW’s Ultimate membership offers the power of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080 servers. This means you’ll enjoy stunning graphics and smooth gameplay, even if your own computer isn’t the most up-to-date. Plus, with exclusive server access, you won’t have to wait long to get into the game.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 also fully supports multiplayer gameplay on GeForce NOW. You can team up with friends or join forces with other players’ Pawns in cooperative play. This social aspect adds depth to the game, making the vast world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 even more enjoyable and challenging.

The GeForce NOW library is expanding, too. It now includes Battlefield 2042: Season 7 Turning Point, which brings a new map and weapons centered around a fierce battle for water resources. For those who love a good scare, “Alone in the Dark” has also been added, offering a spine-chilling horror experience for subscribers.

With Dragon's Dogma 2 now on Steam, NVIDIA GeForce NOW and other platforms, gaming fans and series enthusiasts have a lot to be excited about if some of the bugs and gameplay issues are fixed. Although the game's extensive customization, captivating fantasy world, and robust multiplayer features, all enhanced by the latest GeForce RTX technology, promise an epic adventure that's just a stream away. So, gear up and prepare to step into a realm where your bravery and skills will be the keys to your legacy.



