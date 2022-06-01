GeForce NOW CES 2022 presentation features laptops, games and more

If you would like to learn more about all the new hardware, updates and developments from NVIDIA at this years CES 2022 conference will be pleased to know NVIDIA has released a 30 minute overview. Featuring the over 160 new GeForce RTX and Studio laptops including new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPUs as well as introducing GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards.

Together with showcasing a range of games enhanced by RTX and Reflex technologies as well as debuting new G-SYNC displays as well as the advancements in bringing cloud gaming to your living room TV and 5G mobile devices via GeForce NOW, with NVIDIA illustrating how the company is helping build the next digital frontier with NVIDIA Omniverse and more. Check it out in the video below.

“Our CES Special Event announces 160+ new GeForce RTX and Studio laptops, including new GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti Laptop GPUs; introduces GeForce RTX 3050 graphics cards; highlights several new PC games enhanced by RTX and Reflex technologies; debuts new G-SYNC displays; brings the promise of cloud gaming to your living room TV and 5G mobile devices via GeForce NOW; illustrates how NVIDIA Studio is helping build the next digital frontier with NVIDIA Omniverse; and more!”

“Gamers and creators have made GeForce high-performance laptops the fastest growing category in PCs, and today, we are announcing over 160 new laptops, all built around our RTX 30 Series Laptop GPUs. These new laptops are built in a variety of form factors, from dual-screen, easel, and convertible, to portable powerhouses with G-SYNC and 1440p displays.

The flagship 80 Ti class of GPUs comes to laptops for the first time with the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU. Featuring 16GB of the fastest GDDR6 ever shipped in a laptop, the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti delivers higher performance than the desktop TITAN RTX. RTX 3080 Ti laptops start at $2499.”

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals