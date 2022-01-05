COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3050 Series graphics cards

COLORFUL has this week introduced its new GeForce RTX 3050 Series graphics cards featuring NVIDIA’s RTX 30-Series Ampere architecture. The new graphics cards consist of the RTX 3050 Ultra W, RTX 3050 NB EX, RTX 3050 Ultra W DUO. The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3050 Ultra W DUO.

The GeForce RTX 3050 has been specifically designed to offer gamers performance and efficiency on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture and is the first 50-class desktop GPU to power the latest ray traced games at over 60 fps. The RTX 3050 comes equipped with second generation RT cores for ray tracing and third generation Tensor cores for DLSS, and offers support for NVIDIA’s ray tracing technology.

GeForce RTX 3050 Ultra W DUO

“The GeForce RTX 3050 Ultra W DUO is a compact version of the Ultra W models having a dual-fan cooler design. With its shorter 253mm length, the RTX 3050 Ultra W DUO fits in most desktop cases including most mini-ITX cases with tight spaces. It has white-colored fans, backplate, and aesthetics to match all-white PC builds. The RTX 3050 Ultra W DUO feature COLORFUL’s signature One-Key Overclock button that’s conveniently located on the rear I/O for a quick and easy performance boost.”

GeForce RTX 3050 Ultra W OC

“Expanding the Ultra Series graphics cards, the COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 3050 Ultra W OC’s white-colored fans, backplate, and aesthetics fit all-white theme PC builds. Being a larger version of the RTX 3050 Ultra W DUO, this card uses a triple-fan cooler for enhanced heat dissipation offering higher overclocking headroom and performance. The cooler uses two 90mm and one 80mm cooling fans. Its high-performance heatsink has two 6mm-diameter and two 8mm-diameter heat pipes connected to the fins using integrated reflow soldering.”

GeForce RTX 3050 NB EX

“The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 3050 NB EX graphics card features a new look with its improved thermal cooling design and RGB lighting while retaining the eye-catching Black+Red Design. The improved cooler packs a triple-fan configuration and sports anesthetic metallic matte shroud and gaming red accents. The three 90mm cooling fans quickly dissipate heat from the high-performance heat sink with two 6mm-diameter heat pipes with direct touch to the GPU. “

Source : COLORFUL

