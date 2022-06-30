Palit GeForce GTX 1630 Dual Series Turing based graphics card

Palit has introduced two new additions to its range of graphics cards in the form of the GTX 1630 Dual and GTX 1630 Dual OC. The new graphics cards have been based on NVIDIA Turing architecture and offer 1.17x improved performance when compared to the previous generation GTX 1050 cards says Palit.

“The new GeForce GTX 1630 comes with even advanced specs and features, including faster GDDR6 memory, DX12 support, and plentiful video CODEC supports for broadcasting. The GeForce GTX 1630 is a smarter choice for gamers and creators who are looking for entry level graphics card.”

GeForce GTX 1630 Dual

“The GeForce GTX 1630 graphics card is built with the breakthrough graphics performance of the award-winning NVIDIA Turing architecture. It’s a supercharger for today’s most popular games, and even faster with modern titles.The Palit GeForce GTX 1630 Dual Series brings a compact yet performance-focused design that maintains the essentials to accomplish gaming and multimedia tasks at hand.

Coming in 170mm in length, the model supports mini-ITX form factor, perfect for mini pc lovers. Equipped with 0db Tech, the fans will stop when under relatively light workload, eliminating noises when active cooling is unnecessary.”

GeForce GTX 1630 Dual OC

“The Palit GTX 1630 OC Dual Series graphics card brings a compact yet performance-focused design that maintains the essentials to accomplish gaming and multimedia tasks at hand. Coming in 170 mm in length, the model supports Mini-ITX form factor, perfect for mini PC lovers. Equipped with 0 db Tech, the fans will stop when under relatively light workload, eliminating noises when active cooling is unnecessary.

Keep Silent while you are experiencing the multimedia application and general workload. The operating fans only occurs while working on heavier loading. With only 17cm in length, the model supports mini-ITX form factor system, perfect for small build lovers. Gamers can experience the mighty power of a full-sized graphics card while saving some space and enjoy the portability.

Palit’s new ThunderMaster has thorough upgrade from the previous version. It has more user-friendly interface as well as more personalized settings. With ThunderMaster, you can control your video card from overclock setting, fan speed to LED effect. You can also monitor GPU status with ThunderMaster utility.”

Source : Palit

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals