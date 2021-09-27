COLORFUL Onebot M24A1 all-in-one AIO PC systems from $759

COLORFUL has introduced a range of new all in one PC systems specifically designed with professional PC users in mind. The onebot M24A1 all-in-one is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core processor supported by 16 GB of DDR4 memory and equipped with 512 GB of fast SSD storage.

Other features of the M24A1 AIO PC include a built-in 2.0-megapixel 720p webcam and dual 3W speakers for video conference calls together with 4 x USB 3.0 ports and 2 x additional USB 2.0 ports for peripherals and comes fitted with a DVD-ROM and SD card reader.

Onebot M24A1 AIO PC features :

– Compact and Stylish – The onebot M24A1 is a space-saving AIO PC that maximizes the use of limited space in a typical work environment. The thinnest part of the AIO PC is less than 12 mm and uses a stylish and durable metal base with a hollow stand for cable management. The onebot M24A1 measures 541 mm x 330.3 mm x 56.4 mm.

– Responsive Performance – To meet the demands of professionals and students for efficient and responsive performance, the onebot M24A1 is equipped with an 11th generation Intel Core i5-11400 6-core, 12-thread processor with a boost clock of 4.40 GHz paired with 16 GB of DDR4 memory, delivering responsive performance for productivity. It comes with 512 GB of fast SSD storage as well.

– Excellent Picture Quality – The onebot M24A1’s 23.8-inch IPS FHD display with 99% of sRGB color gamut coverage delivering excellent picture quality and true color presentation. Its three-sided 1.8 mm thin bezels create a panoramic effect. It also comes with 178° wide viewing angles. The ergonomic stand support tilting from -5° to 20°.

– Extensive Connectivity Options – The onebot M24A1 all-in-one PC is all you need for work and productivity having a built-in 2.0MP HD camera, microphone, and stereo speakers. It has four USB 3.0 ports at the bottom and two more USB 2.0 ports on the side for peripherals and other devices. It has an SD card reader as well making it easy to export photos and videos for photographers and videographers. It also has an HDMI port where users can connect a secondary display to create a dual monitor setup.

