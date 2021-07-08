Colorful X15-AT GeForce RTX 3060 gaming laptop from $1,199

Colorful has launched a new gaming laptop in the form of the X15-AT equipped with a GeForce RTX 3060 graphics and powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core, 16-thread processor with a boost clock of 4.6 GHz. The CPU is supported by 16 GB of DDR4 3200 MHz memory and can be upgraded to 64 GB if required and your budget will stretch the gaming laptop is fitted with a 15.6″ display offering a 144 Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB coverage and 300 nits peak brightness. The Colorful X15-AT GeForce RTX 3060 notebook will be available this month and prices start from $1,199 and supports Thunderbolt 4 and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity and has an ultra-thin form factor measuring just 23.9 mm in thickness and weighing just 1.93 kg.

“The X15-AT laptop features an anti-skid RGB backlit keyboard with 15 RGB color options with a 1.8 mm travel distance and a tactile feedback. It comes paired with a large trackpad – 30% larger than most gaming laptop trackpad. Powerful high-performance components require powerful cooling.With that, COLORFUL fitted the gaming laptop with the improved Storm Blade 3.0 cooling design featuring dual turbo fans and supersized cooling fins. The COLORFUL X15-AT also features a larger trackpad and RGB backlit keyboard. The X15-AT notebook has an intricate aesthetic design inspired by Leizhenzi – a powerful thunder god from the ancient Chinese mythology.”

“COLORFUL fitted the gaming laptop with the new Storm Blade 3.0 cooling technology with Freezing Mode. The thermal design features dual turbo fans, 10nm Superfins, and a high-performance heatsink with five heat pipes. The gaming laptop has a total of four cooling vents that improved airflow and cooling efficiency. For extreme cooling, users can activate Freezing Mode by pressing FN+1 which ramps up the cooling fans to turbo for maximum heat dissipation.”

Source : VideoCardz

