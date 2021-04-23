Display maker iiyama have unveiled a new addition to their range of gaming monitors this week in the form of the iiyama 27” WQHD 165 Hz IPS GB2770QSU gaming monitor. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. But for now check out the specifications below for the HDR 400 certified gaming monitor in the form of the the GB2770QSU offering true 8-bit monitor guaranteeing 400 cd/m² luminance.

“Unleash your full gaming potential with the Fast IPS GB2770QSU Red Eagle. Get the competitive edge you need to unleash your full gaming potential with the 27’’ WQHD (2560×1440) GB2770QSU offering a stunning 0.5ms MPRT and 165Hz refresh rate. Armed with FreeSync Premium Pro you can make split second decisions and forget about ghosting effects or smearing issues. The ability to adjust brightness and the dark shades with the Black Tuner delivers greater viewing performance in shadowed areas and the IPS panel technology guarantees superb image quality. Thanks to the height adjustable stand you can easily adjust the screen position to your preferences to ensure comfort during marathon gaming sessions.”

Specifications of the iiyama 27” WQHD 165 Hz IPS GB2770QSU gaming monitor :

Diagonal: 27″, 68.5cm

Panel: Fast IPS, matte finish

Native resolution: 2560 x 1440 @165Hz (3.7 megapixel WQHD, DisplayPort)

Aspect ratio: 16:9

Brightness: 400 cd/m² typical

Static contrast: 1000:1 typical

Advanced contrast: 80M:1

Response time (MPRT) 0.5ms

Viewing zone horizontal/vertical: 178°/178°, right/left: 89°/89°, up/down: 89°/89°

Colour support: 16.7mln 8bit

Horizontal Sync: 30 – 242kHz

Viewable area: W x H 596.7 x 335.6mm, 23.5 x 13.2″

Pixel pitch: 0.233mm

Colour : matte, black

Source : iiyama

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals