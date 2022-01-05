Free NVIDIA Omniverse version made available

NVIDIA has made a free Omniverse version available offering powerful design collaboration platform available to creators worldwide providing an easy way to connect your favorite design applications improving your workflow productivity. NVIDIA’s real-time 3D design collaboration and simulation platform is now generally available to NVIDIA GeForce Studio creators with RTX GPUs.

“With this technology, content creators get more than just a fast renderer,” said Zhelong Xu, a digital artist and Omniverse Creator based in Shanghai. “NVIDIA Omniverse and RTX give artists a powerful platform with infinite possibilities.”

The announcement of the new free Omniverse service was made at CES 2022 where NVIDIA also announced new developments for the companies Omniverse Machinima and Omniverse Audio2Face, as well as new features such as Nucleus Cloud and 3D marketplaces together with ecosystem updates. Using the free version of NVIDIA Omniverse individual users, GeForce RTX Studio creators can connect their favorite 3D design tools to a single scene and simultaneously create and edit between the apps.

Free NVIDIA Omniverse

“NVIDIA Omniverse acts as a hub to interconnect your entire 3D workflow, replacing linear pipelines with live-sync creation. Use your favorite design applications with Omniverse Connectors and Apps to seamlessly integrate your 3D workflow, and open up new ways to build and explore—faster than ever. NVIDIA Omniverse accelerates your 3D workflows and creates new ways for you to explore your ideas. Connect your favorite apps in Omniverse Create or View and see your combined models and scene come to life at blazing speed using the platform’s advanced physics and RTX Renderer. Explore creativity like never before.”

New Omniverse features

– Omniverse Nucleus Cloud enables “one-click-to-collaborate” simple sharing of large Omniverse 3D scenes, meaning artists can collaborate from across the room or the globe without transferring massive datasets. Changes made by the artist are reflected back to the client — like working on a cloud-shared document — but for a 3D scene.

– New support for the Omniverse ecosystem provided by leading 3D marketplaces and digital asset libraries gives creators an even easier way to build their scenes. TurboSquid by Shutterstock, CGTrader, Sketchfab and Twinbru have released thousands of Omniverse-ready assets for creators, all based on Universal Scene Description (USD) format, and are found directly in the Omniverse Launcher. Reallusion’s ActorCore, Daz3D and e-on software’s PlantCatalog will soon release their own Omniverse-ready assets.

– Omniverse Machinima for RTX creators who love to game — now featuring new, free characters, objects and environments from leading game titles like Mechwarrior 5 and Shadow Warrior 3, plus Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord and Squad assets in the Machinima library. Creators can remix and recreate their own game cinematics with these assets by dragging and dropping them into their scenes.

– Omniverse Audio2Face, a revolutionary AI-enabled app that instantly animates a 3D face with just an audio track, now offers blendshape support and direct export to Epic’s MetaHuman Creator app. This leaves the tedious, manual blend-shaping process to AI, so artists and creators can spend more time on their creative workflows.

Source : NVIDIA

