50+ New NVIDIA GeForce NOW games arriving this month

NVIDIA has announced that it will be adding 54 new games to its GeForce NOW game streaming service expanding the library of available titles to even greater heights. One of the most notable additions to the GeForce NOW platform is Virtex Stadium, an innovative online virtual stadium designed for esports enthusiasts. This unique platform offers a dynamic and immersive experience for fans, transforming the way they engage with esports events.

Virtex Stadium is set to host the highly anticipated League of Legends world championship finals. This event, taking place on various dates throughout November, will allow fans to watch live competitions, interact with friends, and personalize avatars, all within the virtual stadium environment. The integration of Virtex Stadium into the GeForce NOW platform facilitates seamless access for members, eliminating the need for a new login and offering the option to link their Twitch accounts for chat and emote functions.

NVIDIA GeForce NOW games November 2023

In addition to Virtex Stadium, GeForce NOW’s November update also includes Apex Legends: Ignite, the latest season of the popular battle royale first-person shooter from Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment. This new season is now available to stream from the cloud on GeForce NOW, giving players the opportunity to experience the thrill of the game without the need for high-end hardware.

Apex Legends: Ignite introduces a plethora of new features and enhancements, including a new support Legend with shield-based abilities and a faster, more deadly Storm Point map. Furthermore, the update includes a new Battle Pass with a range of enticing rewards, adding an extra layer of excitement and incentive for players.

Members can start their adventures now, along with 15 other games newly supported in the cloud this week:

Headbangers: Rhythm Royale (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 31)

Jusant (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 31)

RoboCop: Rogue City (New release on Steam, Nov. 2)

The Talos Principle 2 (New release on Steam, Nov. 2)

StrangerZ (New release on Steam, Nov. 3)

Curse of the Dead Gods (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Daymare 1994: Sandcastle (Steam)

ENDLESS Dungeon (Steam)

F1 Manager 2023 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Heretic’s Fork (Steam)

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED 2 – Turbocharged (Epic Games Store)

Kingdoms Reborn (Steam)

Q.U.B.E. 2 (Epic Games Store)

Soulstice (Epic Games Store)

Virtex Stadium (Free)

Then check out the plentiful games for the rest of November:

The Invincible (New release on Steam, Nov 6.)

Roboquest (New release on Steam, Nov. 7)

Stronghold: Definitive Edition (New release on Steam, Nov. 7)

Dungeons 4 (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Nov. 9)

Space Trash Scavenger (New release on Steam, Nov. 9)

Spirittea (New release on Steam, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass, Nov 13)

Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master (New release on Steam, Nov 15)

Last Train Home (New release on Steam, Nov. 28)

Gangs of Sherwood (New release on Steam, Nov. 30)

Airport CEO (Steam)

Arcana of Paradise —The Tower (Steam)

Blazing Sails: Pirate Battle Royale (Epic Games Store)

Breathedge (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Bus Simulator 21 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Farming Simulator 19 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

GoNNER (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

GoNNER2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Hearts of Iron IV (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Hexarchy (Steam)

I Am Future (Epic Games Store)

Imagine Earth (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Land of the Vikings (Steam)

Onimusha: Warlords (Steam)

Overcooked! 2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Saints Row IV (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Settlement Survival (Steam)

SHENZHEN I/O (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

SOULVARS (Steam)

The Surge 2 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Thymesia (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Trailmakers (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Tropico 6 (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Wartales (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

The Wonderful One: After School Hero (Steam)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin (Steam)

West of Dead (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Wolfenstein: The New Order (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

The addition of these 54 new games, including Virtex Stadium and Apex Legends: Ignite, to NVIDIA’s GeForce NOW in November marks a significant advancement in the platform’s offerings. By continually expanding its game library and incorporating innovative features like virtual esports stadiums, GeForce NOW is setting new standards in the cloud gaming industry. It’s clear that GeForce NOW is committed to providing its members with a diverse and immersive gaming experience, and these latest additions are a testament to that commitment.

The expansion of GeForce NOW’s game library, along with the integration of innovative platforms like Virtex Stadium, is a significant step forward in the cloud gaming industry. As NVIDIA continues to add new titles and features to its GeForce NOW service, it’s clear that the future of cloud gaming is bright, with limitless opportunities for growth and innovation.

Outstanding October

On top of the 60 games announced in October, an additional 48 joined the cloud last month, including several from this week’s additions, Curse of the Dead Gods, ENDLESS Dungeon, Farming Simulator 19, Hearts of Iron IV, Kingdoms Reborn, RoboCop: Rogue City, StrangerZ, The Talos Principle 2, Thymesia, Tropico 6 and Virtex Stadium:

AirportSim (New release on Steam, Oct. 19)

Battle Chasers: Nightwar (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Black Skylands (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Blair Witch (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Call of the Sea (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store

Chicory: A Colorful Tale (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Cricket 22 (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Dead by Daylight (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Deceive Inc. (Epic Games Store)

Dishonored (Steam)

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Dishonored Definitive Edition (Epic Games Store, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Dishonored 2 (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Dune: Spice Wars (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Eternal Threads (New release on Epic Games Store, Oct. 19)

Everspace 2 (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

EXAPUNKS (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

From Space (New release on Xbox, available on PC Game Pass, Oct. 12)

Ghostrunner 2 (New release on Steam, Oct. 26)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Golf With Your Friends (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)

Gungrave G.O.R.E (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

The Gunk (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Hotel: A Resort Simulator (New release on Steam, Oct. 12)

Kill It With Fire (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Railway Empire 2 (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Rubber Bandits (Xbox, available on PC Game Pass)Saints Row IV (Xbox, available on Microsoft Store)

Saltsea Chronicles (New release on Steam, Oct. 12)

Soulstice (Epic Games Store)

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition (Steam, Epic Games Store, Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Supraland Six Inches Under (Epic Games Store)

Techtonica (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Torchlight III (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (Xbox and available on PC Game Pass)

Tribe: Primitive Builder (New release on Steam, Oct. 12)

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy (Epic Games Store)



