NVIDIA Canvas 1.4 now available with Panorama Beta

NVIDIA has this week announced that NVIDIA Canvas 1.4 is now available with the beta release of Panorama this week and 3D artist Dan ‘Greenskull’ Hammill has taken to the official NVIDIA blog to share his AI-powered creative workflow. NVIDIA Canvas 1.4 adds Panorama mode, allowing for the creation of 4K equirectangular landscapes for 3D workflows enabling graphic designers to apply Canvas AI-generated scenes to their workflow for quick and easy iterations. Check out the quick three minute demo video below to learn more about the new Panorama now available in NVIDIA Canvas 1.4.

“The therapeutic nature of painting a landscape asks me to slow things down and let my inner artist free,” said Greenskull. “The legendary Bob Ross is a clear inspiration for how I speak during my videos. I want the viewer to both be fascinated by the technology and relaxed by the content.”

NVIDIA Canvas 1.4

“NVIDIA Canvas lets you paint with AI! The new update features a Panorama mode which enables you to create 360 degree images for use in 3D applications like the skybox of a videogame. In this video I paint an ocean cove then import it into Unreal Engine 5. An update is now available for NVIDIA Canvas, the free beta app that harnesses the power of AI to help artists quickly turn simple brushstrokes into realistic landscapes. This version 1.4 update includes a new Panorama mode, which 3D artist Dan “Greenskull” Hammill explores this week In the NVIDIA Studio.”

For the full 3D artist Dan ‘Greenskull’ Hammill workload jump over to the official NVIDIA blog by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA





