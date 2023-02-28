Emake3D Galaxy 1 large-scale resin SLA 3D printer

If you are looking for a new 3D printer capable of larger scale 3D prints you might be interested in the Emake3D Galaxy 1 offering a build volume of 400 x 200 x 400 mm and a lifespan of over 20,000 hours of printing. Launched by Kickstarter this month the project has already raised over $600,000 thanks to over 470 backers with still 29 days remaining. Equipped with a 7 inch touchscreen display and auto resin feeding. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the radical project from roughly $1299 or £1079 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We are thrilled to introduce you to the EMAKE3D Galaxy1, a super-sized 17″ SLA 3D printer that will exceed all your expectations for a large format 3D printer, at an affordable price. Printing high accuracy, large scale, and intricate parts really simple! EMAKE3D Galaxy1 comes with the biggest printing volume among the desktop SLA 3D printer. It comes with a 17” printing area and a build volume of 400 x 200 x 400mm. You can print full-scale bulky prototypes or detailed models.”

“Stop sacrificing on quality for large-format prints. Galaxy 1 delivers with XY resolution of 25μm and layer thickness of 25-200μm. With precise layer registration and smooth surface finish, translucent materials print clearer than ever, right off the printer. Galaxy 1 has a lifespan of 20,000 hours – ten times longer than traditional machines! Our laser module features linear laser scanning technology, equipped with flywheel generators to control the laser. Our laser beam is distributed to the bottom of the VAT by a rotating mirror.”

If the Emake3D Galaxy 1 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2023. To learn more about the Emake3D Galaxy 1 large-scale SLA 3D printer project play the promotional video below.

“Quickly and easily create complex 3D designs with ultra-stable printing technology, thanks to its permanent leveling system. Enjoy an effortless printing experience, as you don’t have to adjust the panel during long printing processes! Take your creativity to the next level and start turning your ideas into reality with Galaxy 1 today!”

