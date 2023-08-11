Baldurs Gate 3 multiclassing ultimate guide

Multiclassing in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) is a complex and intriguing aspect of character development that allows players to combine different classes to create unique and powerful characters. In this ultimate guide, we will explore the mechanics, advantages, disadvantages, and best combinations for multiclassing in BG3.

Multi-classing in Baldur’s Gate 3 is a strategic tool that allows players to allocate resources and experiment with different class combinations. This opens up a world of creative possibilities, potentially leading to the creation of overpowered builds that can dominate the game.

However, multi-classing is not just about mixing and matching classes. Each class utilizes a different statistic as its primary source of damage. Therefore, it’s crucial to select classes that synergize well with each other in terms of stats.

Beyond stats, proficiencies – skills or abilities that a character excels in – also play a pivotal role in multi-classing. These proficiencies can significantly influence the effectiveness of a multi-class character, adding another layer of strategy to the game.

The guide below is thoughtfully divided into two sections. The first part delves into the do’s and don’ts of multi-classing, offering invaluable advice to both novice and seasoned players. The second part, meanwhile, presents a tier list of the various classes and subclasses, providing a clear roadmap for players to navigate the multi-classing landscape and has plain kindly created by Mugthief.

Baldur’s Gate 3, strategic multi-classing is an intricate dance – requiring complementing the character’s inherent strengths and compensating for their weaknesses, as well as identifying ideal synergies amongst diverse classes. With the myriad of potential combinations, it’s imperative to have a comprehensive understanding of each class’s unique abilities and mechanics.

Strengths & Weaknesses

Crucial to multi-classing is insight into every class’s strength. Strengths not only dictate the type of abilities your character will possess, but also inform how you should strategize for battles and exploration. Equally essential is recognizing the inherent weaknesses of each class, as these can leave your character exposed in specific situations.this Effective multi-classing can rectify this, turning potential weak points into opportunities for strategic advantage. Furthermore, it is imperative to consider a character’s future growth and development because later levels open up new possibilities for abilities and synergies, expanding the strategic depth even further.

Moreover, potential synergies, when recognized and utilized effectively, can supercharge a multi-classed character’s abilities. This can range from simple combinations that enhance damage output or defense, to more complex strategies that utilize status effects, crowd control, or environmental manipulation. Game-savvy players understand that combining compatible classes can often result in the best outcomes, dictating the entire battle’s flow in their favor.

Finally, making informed strategic decisions when multi-classing can maximize the character build’s overall potential. This could relate to choosing classes that offer complimentary abilities, significantly improving the character’s combat versatility, resource management, or survivability. These choices will not only feed into the tactical nature of Baldur’s Gate 3, but they can also enhance the player’s immersion, making them feel like an authentic character within this expansive fantasy world.

Main Classes in Baldur’s Gate 3

Therefore, mastering multi-classing in the world of Baldur’s Gate 3 hinges on understanding each class’s mechanics, identifying potential synergies, and making knowledgeable decisions while considering each character’s strengths and weaknesses. This guide aims to equip players with the ability to fully unleash their creativity and strategic prowess on their gaming journey.

Subclasses in Baldur’s Gate 3

Subclasses are specializations of a class, allowing players to opt for different branching paths and continue to benefit from the features of the initial class while also gaining unique abilities for their subclass. For example, a Rogue may opt to become a Thief or Arcane Trickster at level 3.

Barbarian

Description: A fierce warrior of primitive background who can enter a battle rage.

Hit Die: d12

Primary Ability: Strength

Proficiencies: Light and medium armor, shields, simple and martial weapons.

Berserker

Wildheart

Wild Magic

Bard

Description: An inspiring magician whose power echoes the music of creation.

Hit Die: d8

Primary Ability: Charisma

Proficiencies: Light armor, simple weapons, hand crossbows, longswords, rapiers, shortswords.

College of Lore

College of Valor

College of Swords

Cleric

Description: A priestly champion who wields divine magic in service of a higher power.

Hit Die: d8

Primary Ability: Wisdom

Proficiencies: Light and medium armor, shields, simple weapons.

Life Domain

Light Domain

Trickery Domain

Knowledge Domain

Nature Domain

Tempest Domain

War Domain

Druid

Description: A priest of the Old Faith, wielding the powers of nature and adopting animal forms.

Hit Die: d8

Primary Ability: Wisdom

Proficiencies: Light and medium armor, shields, various melee and ranged weapons.

Circle of the Moon

Circle of the Land

Circle of Spores

Fighter

Description: A master of martial combat, skilled with a variety of weapons and armor.

Hit Die: d10

Primary Ability: Strength or Dexterity

Proficiencies: All armor, shields, simple and martial weapons.

Battle Master

Eldritch Knight

Champion

Monk

Description: Channel cosmic enlightenment through martial art attacks.

Hit Die: d8

Primary Ability: Dexterity & Wisdom

Proficiencies: Simple weapons, shortswords.

Way of the Open Hand

Way of Shadow

Way of the Four Elements

Paladin

Description: A holy warrior bound to a sacred oath.

Hit Die: d10

Primary Ability: Strength & Charisma

Proficiencies: All armor, shields, simple and martial weapons.

Oath of the Ancients

Oath of Devotion

Oathbreaker

Oath of Vengeance

Ranger

Description: A warrior who uses martial prowess and nature magic.

Hit Die: d10

Primary Ability: Dexterity & Wisdom

Proficiencies: Light and medium armor, shields, simple and martial weapons.

Beast Master

Hunter

Gloom Stalker

Rogue

Description: A scoundrel who uses stealth and trickery.

Hit Die: d8

Primary Ability: Dexterity

Proficiencies: Light armor, simple weapons, hand crossbows, longswords, rapiers, shortswords.

Thief

Arcane Trickster

Assassin

Sorcerer

Description: A spellcaster who draws on inherent magic.

Hit Die: d6

Primary Ability: Charisma

Proficiencies: Daggers, Quarterstaves, Light Crossbows.

Draconic Bloodline

Wild Magic

Storm Sorcery

Warlock

Description: A wielder of magic derived from a bargain with an extraplanar entity.

Hit Die: d8

Primary Ability: Charisma

Proficiencies: Light armor, simple weapons.

The Fiend

The Great Old One

Archfey

Wizard

Description: A scholarly magic-user capable of manipulating reality. Hit Die: d6 Primary Ability: Intelligence Proficiencies: Daggers, darts, slings, Quarterstaves, light crossbow. Abjuration School Evocation School Conjuration School Divination School Enchantment School Illusion School Necromancy School Transmutation School





