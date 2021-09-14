How to use NVIDIA GeForce NOW Highlights, Freestyle and Montage tools

GeForce NOW members streaming with the native PC and Mac apps now have the ability to use a range of tools that can easily customize the look of their game as well as help them compose the perfect in-game photographs and record every epic game-winning moment for bragging rights. NVIDIA allows you to do using the GeForce NOW Highlights, Freestyle and Montage tools.

GeForce NOW Highlights tool

Using the NVIDIA Highlights tool within the GeForce NOW game streaming service gamers can capture key moments of their gameplay and are supported in games such as Apex Legends, Destiny 2 and Rocket League. NVIDIA explains that “by developing smart pattern and image recognition technology in cloud servers, we can also detect key moments in additional GeForce NOW games. When one of those moments is detected, like a game-winning kill, Highlights saves the clips to your local hard drive for future review or sharing.”

Enabling the GeForce NOW Highlights feature is easy and gamers will be prompted to enable it when they first launch a supported game and select the specific game moments they would like to capture. Afterwards selecting or deselecting these moments and toggling other options can be done from the GeForce NOW in-game overlay. the shortcut for this on PC is Ctrl + G and on Mac is Cmd + G the overlay will appear on the left hand side of your monitor.

GeForce NOW Freestyle tool

NVIDIA Freestyle is a collection of postprocessing filters that enables members to dramatically change how graphics look during sessions. NVIDIA explains a little more “with Freestyle, members can control the brightness and contrast of games independent of in-game settings, which is perfect for when a dark, spooky game gets a little too intense. Filters can enhance blurry edges, add depth of field for a more cinematic moment, turn epic boss fights into watercolor-painted moments, apply HDR on the fly, and much more.”

Titles that support both NVIDIA Highlights and Freestyle can capture gameplay video with filters turned on, for even more colorful and artistic videos. Capture in-game screenshots with Freestyle filters by using the shortcut Ctrl + 1 / Cmd + 1 or manually selecting it in the in-game overlay.

GeForce NOW Montage tool

Finally NVIDIA Montage allows you to create the perfect highlight reel using photographs and existing video clips you have created and captured. To start building your montage open the GeForce NOW app, click the hamburger menu in the top-left corner of the screen and select Gallery.

From here you can select the videos you would like to include in your clip after which a preview will be generated when you can refine it even more by removing unwanted sections and adding title. Once finished you can export the montage, the file location for all montages, and any other UGC that’s been created, can be found by navigating to the in-game overlay, then clicking on the settings icon and selecting Files and disk space.

For more details on how to use the tools, filters and recorder in the GeForce NOW game streaming service jump over to the official NVIDIA website for more details on each.

Source : NVIDIA

