How to Ctrl Alt Delete on Mac and more

If you have just purchased a new Mac perhaps one of the up one of the new Apple M2 powered MacBook computers or have placed an order for the all new powerful Apple Studio computer to replace your Windows desktop. You may be wondering how to force quit applications or Ctrl Alt Delete on Mac and access the Windows Task Manager equivalent on Mac to close applications if things should go awry.

Windows users are very accustomed to using the well-known shortcut but if you are wondering what the Ctrl Alt Delete equivalent is on on Mac this quick guide will take you through what you need to know.

Windows Task Manager on Mac

You will be pleased to know that Apple provides two different methods of evoking the same command on their MacOS operating system. Allowing you to close any applications that may become stuck or unresponsive or may just need to be reloaded to refresh their content correctly if glitches are present.

This quick guide will show you the equivalent command for Windows Ctrl Alt Delete on Mac, which is called Force Quit. This option is available by either using a shortcut Command + Option + Esc or selecting the option from the Apple preferences Apple logo icon in the top left corner of your screen on Mac.

Ctrl Alt Delete on a Mac

First, we will cover the shortcut which is very easy to use and will pop up a control box similar to that on Windows.

1. On your keyboard, press Command + Option + Esc

2. Select the application you would like to Force Quit

3. Confirm your selection

Force quitting applications on Mac

If you would prefer to access the Force Quick command dialogue box, using your mouse, simply go to the top left-hand corner of your Mac screen and select the Apple icon logo. In the middle of the list, you will see an option labeled Force Quit. Select this option and you will see the options box appear in the center of your screen, allowing you to select the application that has become unresponsive and close it down manually.

Sometimes when applications are closing down, they become unresponsive or stuck when carrying out certain commands and it is necessary to Force Quit them to make sure that your Mac computer will shutdown correctly. If you need further assistance with your new Apple Computer you will be pleased to know that there are plenty of resources available both online and through tutorials held at official Apple stores. For more information jump over to the Apple support website.

