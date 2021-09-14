Nikon NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 lightweight, fast prime lens

Nikon has released a new lightweight prime lens specifically designed for its latest Nikon Z mount system in the form of the NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2. Offering photographers a fast f/2 maximum aperture and allowing easy bokeh creativity in your shots.
“It achieves a compact and lightweight body with a total length of approximately 45.5 mm and weight of approximately 170 g, while providing a versatile 40 mm standard angle of view that can be utilized for a wide range of scenes. Furthermore, its fast aperture and 9-blade iris diaphragm realize beautiful round-shaped bokeh, transforming users’ everyday moments and portraits into more impactful scenes.”
Nikon NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 prime lens features
– The bright maximum aperture of f/2 and a 9-blade iris diaphragm provide beautiful round-shaped bokeh.
– The 40 mm focal length supports a standard angle of view ideal for shooting portraits, snapshots and other subjects in a wide variety of scenes.
– The focal length becomes 60 mm (equivalent to 35mm [135] format) when mounted on a DX-format camera.
– A compact and lightweight body with a total length of approximately 45.5 mm and weight of approximately 170 g.
– Minimum focus distance of 0.29 m allows users to get close to their subjects.
– Adoption of an STM (stepping motor) enables quiet, fast and accurate AF control while maintaining a compact body size.
– Designed with consideration of dust- and drip-resistant performance so that it can be taken anywhere with greater confidence.
– Functions such as aperture and exposure compensation can be assigned to the control ring.
– Developed with consideration for video recording, offering extremely quiet operation, effective focus-breathing compensation, and stable exposure.
“As well as this, the Nikon NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 delivers outstanding AF performance and dust- and drip-resistance, while balancing high cost-performance, and is ideal for a broad range of Z series users, including those new to mirrorless cameras as well as professional photographers. Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.”
Source : Nikon
