GeForce NOW starts rolling out GeForce RTX 4080 SuperPOD cloud gaming

NVIDIA has this week officially announced that the highly anticipated Ultimate upgrade begins today with the rollout of the new GeForce NOW RTX 4080 SuperPOD created to provide gamers with a new level of high-performance cloud gaming. Ultimate NVIDIA GeForce NOW subscribers will soon start seeing RTX 4080 performance in their region says NVIDIA and will be able to enjoy Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and more at ultimate quality.

NVIDIA has also announced new features are also available now for Ultimate members streaming from RTX 3080 servers, and members will be able to check GFN Thursday each week for availability updates in their regions and 10 new games will be supported in the cloud this week:

– Farlanders (New Release on Steam)

– Surviving the Abyss (New Release on Steam)

– Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale (New Release on Epic Games, Jan. 19)

– Epistory – Typing Chronicles (New Release on Epic Games, Jan. 19)

– Absolute Drift (Steam)

– BLACKTAIL (Steam and Epic Games)

– Dwarf Fortress (Steam)

– Hello Neighbor 2 (Steam and Epic Games)

– NEBULOUS: Fleet Command (Steam)

– Shadow Tactics – Aiko’s Choice (Epic Games Store)

GeForce RTX 4080 SuperPOD

“Ultimate members receive three major streaming upgrades. The new RTX 4080 SuperPODs are capable of rendering and streaming at up to 240 frames per second. When paired with NVIDIA Reflex, it makes every moment of the action feel as if it’s on a desktop PC. And 4K gaming goes beyond fast with an upgrade to 120 fps, with support for DLSS 3 and RTX ON. Plus, for the first time, ultrawide resolutions are supported, giving members a wider point of view, at up to 3,840 x 1,600 resolution and 120 fps.”

“Ultimate members in and around San Jose, Los Angeles, Dallas and Frankfurt, Germany, will be the first to experience the power of these RTX 4080 SuperPODs, starting today. Each week, GFN Thursday will spotlight the newest cities with upgraded servers, so make sure to check back each week to see which cities light up next on the map.”

“Even better: Starting today, Ultimate members streaming on RTX 3080 servers can take advantage of ultrawide resolutions and high dynamic range on the GeForce NOW PC and macOS apps. Learn more about supported resolutions and frame rates. Make sure you have the app v2.0.47.125 or later, and restart the app to see the new Ultimate features.”

Source : NVIDIA





