Warhammer 40,000 Rogue Trader gameplay teaser trailer

Owlcat has unveiled new gameplay for the upcoming Warhammer 40000 Rogue Trader game, showcasing the game at the recent PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview event. The Warhammer 40000: Rogue Trader collector’s box revealed on the show features an 8-inch painted figure of Navigator Cassia Orsellio, hardcover art book, Warrant of Trade that you can personalize with your name, Rogue Trader banner, and sticker pack. Other physical items you will receive include a digital copy of the game in a selected store with the pack of various in-game goodies and access to Alpha and Beta versions. The Collector’s Edition is now available to pre-order from the Owlcat website.

“Players will take on the role of a Rogue Trader, a scion of an ancient dynasty of daring privateers who reign over their own merchant empire and explore the fringes of Imperial space with the blessing of the Emperor Himself. Thanks to their Warrant of Trade – the Rogue Trader is endowed with privileges and power beyond imagination as well as the task of expanding the borders of the Imperium.”

Warhammer 40,000 Rogue Trader gameplay

“At their disposal is a gargantuan voidship of immense strength and innumerable personnel ready to follow any undertakings of the leader. Show your subjects mercy or disdain, stay faithful to the Emperor or consort with enemies of Mankind – every decision and every act of the Rogue Trader sends ripples throughout entire star systems, changing the in-game world and those who inhabit it.”

“We hear thousands upon thousands of voices, screaming into the void, chanting just one phrase. “Give us gameplay, give us gameplay, give us gameplay” And who are we to refuse? Behold and tremble, our first gameplay reveal! The action will unfold in the Koronus Expanse, a dangerous and unexplored region on the far frontiers of the Imperium of Man.

Many explorers have fallen victim to this dangerous place and never returned. Remarkable and sophisticated companions are one of the pillars of cRPGs and Rogue Trader is no exception. A mighty Space Marine, a mercurial Aeldari Ranger, or even a courageous Sister of Battle armed with bolter and ardent prayers are just a few of the many characters that will join the Rogue Trader during your adventures.”

Source : Owlcat : YouTube





